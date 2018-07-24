Alwar Lynching: Rajasthan Police Suspend Officer,Transfer Constables After Mob Victims's Death

Rajasthan police on Monday suspended assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mohan Singh after he admitted that there had been a delay of three hours in taking 28-year-old lynching victim Rakbar Khan to hospital.A four-member committee constituted by the police to look into the delay also transferred three constables to police lines.Singh was caught on camera admitting that he had “made a mistake” and was “ready for punishment”. However, he denied allegations that the victim was beaten to death in the police station.“Mere se galti hogai... kaise bhi maan lo... sazaa de do ya chhod do... seedhi si baat hai (I made a mistake... punish me or pardon me... it is simple and straight),” the official can be heard saying.Addressing the media at a press conference in Alwar, special DGP (law and order) NRK Reddy said, “There was an error in judgment in trying to respond to the situation. The preliminary investigation suggested there was an error in prioritising the situation.”In the primary investigation, Reddy claimed the policemen have not been found involved in beating the victim and it was not a case of custodial death.The police had arrested two accused — Dharmendra Yadav and Paramjeet Singh — on Saturday, while the third, Naresh Singh, was arrested on Sunday. The three are under police custody for five days.It is alleged that when the incident happened in Alwar’s Lalawandi village, it took over two-and-a-half hours for the police to take the victim to the Ramgarh Community Healthcare Centre, which is nearly 4km away.Khan and his friend Aslam were taking cows to their villages in Haryana through a forest in Alwar’s Ramgarh area when they were accosted by a mob and allegedly attacked. While Aslam managed to flee, Khan was allegedly lynched.As per the FIR lodged with Ramgarh police station on Saturday, Naval Kishore Sharma, the chief of VHP’s ‘Gau Raksha’ cell in Ramgarh, had informed the police about the incident at 12.41am on Saturday.Police reached the spot at around 1.15am and recorded Khan’s statement before taking him to the police station. As per the CHC entry register, the body of a 28-year-old male was brought in at 4.00am.Questioning the role of the police, local Ramgarh MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja demanded a judicial enquiry to find out if Khan was lynched by a mob or beaten to death by the cops.The probe was handed over to additional SP (crime and vigilance), Jaipur Range, on Sunday. “The investigation will be carried out in a fair and transparent manner,” IG Hemant Priyadarshi had said.