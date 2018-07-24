English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Alwar Lynching Victim Died Of 'Shock', Blunt Weapon Injuries, Says Autopsy Report
The 28-year-old man was suspected to be transporting two cows and their calves when the attacked happened. Khan was taken to hospital three hours after the attack. He was declared dead on arrival.
New Delhi: Rakbar Khan, a dairy farmer from Haryana's Mewat district who was lynched by a group of seven persons in Alwar on Friday, died of shock and injuries from a "blunt weapon or object", the post-mortem report has said.
The 28-year-old man was suspected to be transporting two cows and their calves when the attacked happened. Khan was taken to hospital three hours after the attack. He was declared dead on arrival.
Copy of the Forensic report of Rakbar Khan, who was lynched in Alwar over suspicion of beef smuggling.
Rajasthan police on Monday suspended assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Mohan Singh, after he admitted that there had been a delay of three hours in taking the victim Rakbar to hospital. A four-member committee constituted by the police to look into the delay also transferred three constables to police lines.
Addressing the media at a press conference in Alwar, special DGP (law and order) NRK Reddy said, "There was an error in judgment in trying to respond to the situation. The preliminary investigation suggested there was an error in prioritising the situation."
In the primary investigation, Reddy claimed the policemen have not been found involved in beating the victim and it was not a case of custodial death.
The police had arrested two accused — Dharmendra Yadav and Paramjeet Singh — on Saturday, while the third, Naresh Singh, was arrested on Sunday. The three are under police custody for five days.
The 28-year-old man was suspected to be transporting two cows and their calves when the attacked happened. Khan was taken to hospital three hours after the attack. He was declared dead on arrival.
Copy of the Forensic report of Rakbar Khan, who was lynched in Alwar over suspicion of beef smuggling.
Rajasthan police on Monday suspended assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Mohan Singh, after he admitted that there had been a delay of three hours in taking the victim Rakbar to hospital. A four-member committee constituted by the police to look into the delay also transferred three constables to police lines.
Addressing the media at a press conference in Alwar, special DGP (law and order) NRK Reddy said, “There was an error in judgment in trying to respond to the situation. The preliminary investigation suggested there was an error in prioritising the situation.”
In the primary investigation, Reddy claimed the policemen have not been found involved in beating the victim and it was not a case of custodial death.
The police had arrested two accused — Dharmendra Yadav and Paramjeet Singh — on Saturday, while the third, Naresh Singh, was arrested on Sunday. The three are under police custody for five days.
