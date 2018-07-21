English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Alwar Lynching Victim's Family Refuses to Bury Body, Sits on Protest in Haryana Village
Akbar Khan and his friend Aslam were taking two cows to their village in Haryana through a forested area near Lalawandi in Alwar district on Friday night when five men attacked them.
Family members and neighbours of Alwar lynching victim wait with the body. (Image: News18)
Kolgaon: Family members and neighbours of 28-year-old Akbar Khan, who was lynched in Rajasthan’s Alwar on Saturday, have refused to bury his body and have stationed themselves with the body on a road outside their village in Haryana’s Kolgaon.
Several villagers gathered at the Rajasthan-Haryana border village late on Saturday night, demanding justice for the family.
Akbar Khan and his friend Aslam were taking two cows to their village in Haryana through a forested area near Lalawandi in Alwar district on Friday night when five men attacked them on the suspicion of them being cow smugglers.
So far, police have made two arrests while Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has condemned the incident and promised stern action.
Speaking to CNN-News18, Khan’s mother who was sitting on the road with her son’s body in Nuh district’s Kolgaon, said, “I want justice for my son who was brutally murdered by a group of men. We will not bury his body till justice is done.”
Although police reached the spot where the two men were being beaten up, Khan died on his way to the hospital. However, he had still managed to narrate the incident to the police, accusing five men of thrashing him.
Khan's friend Aslam escaped from the mob, and his statement was yet to be recorded, police said on Saturday afternoon.
Also Watch
Several villagers gathered at the Rajasthan-Haryana border village late on Saturday night, demanding justice for the family.
Akbar Khan and his friend Aslam were taking two cows to their village in Haryana through a forested area near Lalawandi in Alwar district on Friday night when five men attacked them on the suspicion of them being cow smugglers.
So far, police have made two arrests while Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has condemned the incident and promised stern action.
Speaking to CNN-News18, Khan’s mother who was sitting on the road with her son’s body in Nuh district’s Kolgaon, said, “I want justice for my son who was brutally murdered by a group of men. We will not bury his body till justice is done.”
Although police reached the spot where the two men were being beaten up, Khan died on his way to the hospital. However, he had still managed to narrate the incident to the police, accusing five men of thrashing him.
Khan's friend Aslam escaped from the mob, and his statement was yet to be recorded, police said on Saturday afternoon.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Thursday 19 July , 2018 No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- How to Drive Your Car On a Track Day - Easy Tips and Tricks
- Women's Hockey World Cup: India Share the Spoils With England After Conceding Late Goal
- Dhadak Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor Have a Winning Chemistry
- 2018 Kawasaki Ninja 300 with ABS Launched in India for Rs 2.98 Lakh
- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are Giving Us Major Relationship Goals; See Their PDA Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...