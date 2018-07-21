GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Alwar Lynching Victim's Family Refuses to Bury Body, Sits on Protest in Haryana Village

Akbar Khan and his friend Aslam were taking two cows to their village in Haryana through a forested area near Lalawandi in Alwar district on Friday night when five men attacked them.

News18.com

Updated:July 21, 2018, 11:27 PM IST
Family members and neighbours of Alwar lynching victim wait with the body. (Image: News18)
Kolgaon: Family members and neighbours of 28-year-old Akbar Khan, who was lynched in Rajasthan’s Alwar on Saturday, have refused to bury his body and have stationed themselves with the body on a road outside their village in Haryana’s Kolgaon.

Several villagers gathered at the Rajasthan-Haryana border village late on Saturday night, demanding justice for the family.

Akbar Khan and his friend Aslam were taking two cows to their village in Haryana through a forested area near Lalawandi in Alwar district on Friday night when five men attacked them on the suspicion of them being cow smugglers.

So far, police have made two arrests while Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has condemned the incident and promised stern action.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Khan’s mother who was sitting on the road with her son’s body in Nuh district’s Kolgaon, said, “I want justice for my son who was brutally murdered by a group of men. We will not bury his body till justice is done.”

Although police reached the spot where the two men were being beaten up, Khan died on his way to the hospital. However, he had still managed to narrate the incident to the police, accusing five men of thrashing him.

Khan's friend Aslam escaped from the mob, and his statement was yet to be recorded, police said on Saturday afternoon.

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
