Alwar Teenager Breaks Silence Two Months After Gangrape, Six Arrested
The girl alleged that she was gang-raped two months ago by the accused, who also recorded the act and threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone, police said.
Representative image.
Jaipur: Six persons have been booked for allegedly raping a girl in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Thursday.
The FIR was registered at Khairthal Police Station on Tuesday on the basis of the complaint by the girl's family, they said.
A case was registered under section 376-D (gang-rape) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO)Act. The matter is under investigation, the police added.
