Always Brought My Favourite Chocolate Cake on My Birthday: Mentor Advani Remembers Sushma Swaraj

Among the condolence messages that have been pouring in since the demise of former External Affairs Minister and BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj’s, were her mentor LK Advani’s who on Wednesday morning recalled the journey of the “remarkable leader”.

Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. She was 67 years old.

“The nation has lost a remarkable leader. To me, it is an irreparable loss and I will miss Sushmaji’s presence immensely,” Advani wrote in his condolence message. The veteran leader also recalled how he had inducted the Swaraj, who at the time was a “young activist”, in his team during his tenure as the BJP chief.

“She became one of the most popular and prominent leaders of our party – in fact, a role model for women leader,” Advani’s message read. Praising Swaraj’s “warm” and “compassionate” nature Advani also wrote, “I do not recall a single year when she missed bringing my favourite chocolate cake to me on my birthday.”

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind and several leaders visited Swaraj’s residence to pay their respects. Her last rites will be performed at the Lodhi crematorium with full state honours. Delhi government will also observe a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect in memory of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

