Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Always Brought My Favourite Chocolate Cake on My Birthday: Mentor Advani Remembers Sushma Swaraj

The BJP veteran leader in his condolence message recalled Sushma Swaraj's ascent from a 'young activist' to a 'remarkable leader' and also said that her demise is an 'irreparable loss'.

News18.com

Updated:August 7, 2019, 10:24 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Always Brought My Favourite Chocolate Cake on My Birthday: Mentor Advani Remembers Sushma Swaraj
Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with BJP leader LK Advani.
Loading...

Among the condolence messages that have been pouring in since the demise of former External Affairs Minister and BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj’s, were her mentor LK Advani’s who on Wednesday morning recalled the journey of the “remarkable leader”.

Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. She was 67 years old.

“The nation has lost a remarkable leader. To me, it is an irreparable loss and I will miss Sushmaji’s presence immensely,” Advani wrote in his condolence message. The veteran leader also recalled how he had inducted the Swaraj, who at the time was a “young activist”, in his team during his tenure as the BJP chief.

“She became one of the most popular and prominent leaders of our party – in fact, a role model for women leader,” Advani’s message read. Praising Swaraj’s “warm” and “compassionate” nature Advani also wrote, “I do not recall a single year when she missed bringing my favourite chocolate cake to me on my birthday.”

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind and several leaders visited Swaraj’s residence to pay their respects. Her last rites will be performed at the Lodhi crematorium with full state honours. Delhi government will also observe a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect in memory of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram