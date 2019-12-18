Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

'Am a Student Till I Die': Kamal Hassan Attends Student Protest Against Citizenship Act in Chennai

At the protest that was led by students of Madras University, MDMK chief Kamal Hassan said that he did not come as a politician but to lend his face and voice to the movement against the Citizenship Act

News18.com

Updated:December 18, 2019, 5:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Am a Student Till I Die': Kamal Hassan Attends Student Protest Against Citizenship Act in Chennai
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan .

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan on Wednesday lodged in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at a demonstration that was led by students of Madras University in Chennai.

"I am a student until I die. Our students are made refugees here. This is our responsibility. I have not come here as a politician. I have come here to lend my face as podium and vocal chord as a microphone," he said.

Remarking that those who are supporting the Act are only "obeying their masters" the chief of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) party said, "I have started my party, it becomes my duty (to stand against CAA). The man who came to India said, "sare jahan se achcha hindositan hamara ye gulistan hamara" but it is not a gulistan."

Universities across the country have been protesting over the violence in Jamia University, which left about 100 students injured.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram