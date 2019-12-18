'Am a Student Till I Die': Kamal Hassan Attends Student Protest Against Citizenship Act in Chennai
At the protest that was led by students of Madras University, MDMK chief Kamal Hassan said that he did not come as a politician but to lend his face and voice to the movement against the Citizenship Act
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan .
New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan on Wednesday lodged in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at a demonstration that was led by students of Madras University in Chennai.
"I am a student until I die. Our students are made refugees here. This is our responsibility. I have not come here as a politician. I have come here to lend my face as podium and vocal chord as a microphone," he said.
Remarking that those who are supporting the Act are only "obeying their masters" the chief of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) party said, "I have started my party, it becomes my duty (to stand against CAA). The man who came to India said, "sare jahan se achcha hindositan hamara ye gulistan hamara" but it is not a gulistan."
Universities across the country have been protesting over the violence in Jamia University, which left about 100 students injured.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Title Changes to Heated Arguments, Here are Top Bollywood Controversies of 2019
- ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Udanta Misses Open Goal
- Amazon Echo Studio Review: The Bose Home Speaker 500 Finally Gets Competition
- Video of Jamia Students Making Way for Ambulance Amid Protests is Winning the Internet
- Brazil's 79-Year-Old Granny Turns Lingerie Model, Wants to Make Elderly Women 'Visible'