'Am a Student Till I Die': Kamal Hassan Attends Student Protest Against Citizenship Act in Chennai

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan on Wednesday lodged in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at a demonstration that was led by students of Madras University in Chennai.

"I am a student until I die. Our students are made refugees here. This is our responsibility. I have not come here as a politician. I have come here to lend my face as podium and vocal chord as a microphone," he said.

Remarking that those who are supporting the Act are only "obeying their masters" the chief of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) party said, "I have started my party, it becomes my duty (to stand against CAA). The man who came to India said, "sare jahan se achcha hindositan hamara ye gulistan hamara" but it is not a gulistan."

Universities across the country have been protesting over the violence in Jamia University, which left about 100 students injured.

