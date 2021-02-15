'Am I an Accused or a Witness?' Here's What Nikita Jacob Says in Her Petition to Bombay HC

Advocate Nikita Jacob, who has been named by the Delhi Police in the 'toolkit' case, has knocked on the doors of the Bombay High Court seeking anticipatory bail for four weeks. She has also sought relief from any coercive action for four weeks. In a petition filed, she has said that she is apprehensive of being booked on "false and frivolous charges".

Her lawyer mentioned the petition for urgent hearing on Monday. The court has posted the matter for Tuesday. "The present applicant was deeply concerned with the recent farm laws. Various environmental movements and activists including the present applicant have been researching and circulating information for raising awareness to encourage peaceful participation and express solidarity with various vulnerable communities, including the protesting farmers who have been protesting since long and have been discussing various ways to support the farmers in the short and long term. The present applicant has no religious, political and/ or financial motive or agenda for researching, discussing, editing and circulating communication packs/ toolkits for raising awareness," her petition stated.

Jacob also alleged that her personal information is being spread on social media through trolls and bots.

Giving the sequence of events, she has said that the Cyber cell Unit of Delhi Police came to her house with a search warrant and seized personal documents and electronic gadgets from the house.

"In view of the continuing investigation, there is an apprehension that in spite of cooperating with the investigating machinery, the applicant may be arrested due to political vendetta. The applicant is unaware of the fact whether she is an accused person or a witness as her name is nowhere mentioned as far as she is aware in the alleged FIR," the petition further read.

She has therefore sought transit anticipatory bail for four weeks, relief from arrest or any coercive action for four weeks, handing over the copy of the FIR to her.