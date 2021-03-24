Amalaki Ekadashi 2021: Know About Vrat Timing, Vidhi, and Significance

The 11th day in Shukla Paksha of Hindi month Phalguna is observed as Amalaki Ekadashi every year. It usually falls between Maha Shivaratri and Holi. This year it will be marked on March 25 as the Ekadashi Tithi will start after sunrise on March 24 and will conclude at 9.47 am on March 25. On this day, devotees of Lord Vishnu offer prayers to the Amalaka or the Indian Gooseberry tree. It is believed that the divine powers governing the universe get manifested in the Amalaka tree on this day. Know about the Amalaki Ekadashi 2021 Vrat date, timings and other significant details.

Amalaki Ekadashi 2021: Date and Timings for Vrat and Parana

Though the Ekadashi tithi will start at 10.23 am on March 24 and remain till 9.47 am on March 25, the Amalaki Ekadashi will be observed for a full day on March 25. The Parana will be done on March 26 between 06:18 am to 08:21 am as the Dwadashi Tithi will conclude by then. According to Hindu scriptures, Ekadashi Parana should be done after sunrise on Dwadashi Tithi unless it is over before sunrise.

Amalaki Ekadashi vrat vidhi 2021:

On Amalaki Ekadashi, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and offer him Gangajal, basil, flowers, and Panchamrit. They observed a day-long fast and do Parana the next day.

Amalaki Ekadashi vrat 2021: Importance and significance

There are a total of twenty-four Ekadashi Tithis observed every year, however, the number goes up by two during a leap month (Adhik Maas) that takes place once in about 32 months as per the Vedic calendar. Each Ekadashi Tithi has a specific name and significance.

The Amalaki Ekadashi is observed to seek blessings and salvation from Lord Vishnu. As per Hindu mythology, Amla trees are very dear to Lord Vishnu and are believed to be the abode of Sri Hari and Goddess Laxmi. The gooseberry is also known for its therapeutic quality. They are widely used in Ayurvedato cure diseases.