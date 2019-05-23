Amalapuram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name YSRCP Chinta Anuradha YSRCP Chinta Anuradha LEADING

Amalapuram Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME YSRCP 58493 39.69% Chinta Anuradha Leading TDP 52391 35.55% Ganti Harish Madhur (Balayogi) JSP 31158 21.14% D M R Sekhar NOTA 1857 1.26% Nota BJP 1541 1.05% Ayyaji Vema Manepalli INC 937 0.64% Janga Goutham IND 280 0.19% Revu Sudhakar PPOI 209 0.14% Mortha Siva Rama Krishna RPI(K) 197 0.13% Panthagada Vijaya Chakravarthy IPBP 168 0.11% Muralikrishna Kanderi JNJP 127 0.09% Chelle Rajani

7. Amalapuram is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.58% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.78%. The estimated literacy level of Amalapuram is 75.36%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Pandula Ravindra Babu of TDP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 1,20,576 votes which was 10.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TDP had a vote share of 53.04% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, G V Harsha Kumar of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the PRAP candidate by a margin of 40,005 votes which was 3.91% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 35.99% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 82.63% and in 2009, the constituency registered 80.28% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Amalapuram was: Pandula Ravindra Babu (TDP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,82,606 men, 6,75,208 women and 51 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Amalapuram is: 16.5777 82.0033Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अमलापुरम, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); অমলাপুরম, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); अमलापुरम, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); એમાલાપુરમ, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); அமலாபுரம், ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); అమలాపురం, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಅಮಲಾಪುರಂ, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); അമലാപുരം, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).