Amalapuram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Amalapuram (అమలాపురం) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
YSRCP
Chinta Anuradha
YSRCP
Chinta Anuradha
LEADING
7. Amalapuram is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.58% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.78%. The estimated literacy level of Amalapuram is 75.36%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
Amalapuram Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
YSRCP
58493
39.69%
Chinta Anuradha
TDP
52391
35.55%
Ganti Harish Madhur (Balayogi)
JSP
31158
21.14%
D M R Sekhar
NOTA
1857
1.26%
Nota
BJP
1541
1.05%
Ayyaji Vema Manepalli
INC
937
0.64%
Janga Goutham
IND
280
0.19%
Revu Sudhakar
PPOI
209
0.14%
Mortha Siva Rama Krishna
RPI(K)
197
0.13%
Panthagada Vijaya Chakravarthy
IPBP
168
0.11%
Muralikrishna Kanderi
JNJP
127
0.09%
Chelle Rajani
In 2009, G V Harsha Kumar of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the PRAP candidate by a margin of 40,005 votes which was 3.91% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 35.99% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 82.63% and in 2009, the constituency registered 80.28% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Amalapuram was: Pandula Ravindra Babu (TDP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,82,606 men, 6,75,208 women and 51 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Amalapuram Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Amalapuram is: 16.5777 82.0033
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अमलापुरम, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); অমলাপুরম, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); अमलापुरम, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); એમાલાપુરમ, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); அமலாபுரம், ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); అమలాపురం, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಅಮಲಾಪುರಂ, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); അമലാപുരം, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
