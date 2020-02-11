Amandeep Singh Sudan (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Amandeep Singh Sudan (Cong) is Trailing.

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Amandeep Singh Sudan is a Indian National Congress candidate from Rajouri Garden constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Transporter. Amandeep Singh Sudan's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 37 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 65.2 lakh which includes Rs. 65.2 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 0 as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 3.6 lakh of which Rs. 3.6 lakh is self income. Amandeep Singh Sudan's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Rajouri Garden are: Amandeep Singh Sudan (INC), A Dhanwati Chandela A (AAP), Ramesh Khanna (BJP), Harchint Singh Arora (BSP), Devender Singh (RJP), Nand Kishore Goel (SWP), Ram Bharosa Gautam (AAPP), Iqbal Singh (Sonu) (IND), Manish Chandila (IND), Sukhpal Singh (IND).

