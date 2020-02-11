Amar Lata Sangwan (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Amar Lata Sangwan of INC is Trailing

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Amar Lata Sangwan is a Indian National Congress candidate from Timarpur constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Municipal Councillor North Delhi, Ward No. 12, Timarpur. Amar Lata Sangwan's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 51 years old.

Her total declared assets are Rs. 96.9 lakh which includes Rs. 19 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 77.9 lakh as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. 6 lakh of which Rs. 2.6 lakh is self income. Amar Lata Sangwan's has total liabilities of Rs. 2.4 lakh.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against Her.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Timarpur are: Amar Lata Sangwan (INC), Advocate Uma Shanker Gautam (BSP), Dilip Pandey (AAP), Surinder Pal Singh (BJP), Sanjeev Kumar Rana (CPI), Amita Malik (ABJSP), Kavita (BSNP), Jagannath (BJDI), Parashu Ram Maurya (JAP), Yugal Kishor Poddar (RJP), Raj Kumar Malik (SBP), Vishal Ghansham Ghobale (TSP), Sonu Kaushik (AAPP), Hemraj (PPID).

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Amar Lata Sangwan (INC) in 2020 Timarpur elections.

Click here for live election results of Amar Lata Sangwan candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.