Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

Amar Lata Sangwan (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Amar Lata Sangwan of INC is Trailing

Live election result status of Amar Lata Sangwan (अमर लता सांगवान) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Timarpur seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Amar Lata Sangwan has won or lost, is leading or trailing.

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:February 11, 2020, 11:41 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
AAP
Dilip Pandey
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
03-Timarpur-seat-delhi-assembly-result-live
Live election result status of Amar Lata Sangwan (अमर लता सांगवान) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Timarpur seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Amar Lata Sangwan has won or lost, is leading or trailing.

Amar Lata Sangwan is a Indian National Congress candidate from Timarpur constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Municipal Councillor North Delhi, Ward No. 12, Timarpur. Amar Lata Sangwan's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 51 years old.

Her total declared assets are Rs. 96.9 lakh which includes Rs. 19 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 77.9 lakh as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. 6 lakh of which Rs. 2.6 lakh is self income. Amar Lata Sangwan's has total liabilities of Rs. 2.4 lakh.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against Her.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Timarpur are: Amar Lata Sangwan (INC), Advocate Uma Shanker Gautam (BSP), Dilip Pandey (AAP), Surinder Pal Singh (BJP), Sanjeev Kumar Rana (CPI), Amita Malik (ABJSP), Kavita (BSNP), Jagannath (BJDI), Parashu Ram Maurya (JAP), Yugal Kishor Poddar (RJP), Raj Kumar Malik (SBP), Vishal Ghansham Ghobale (TSP), Sonu Kaushik (AAPP), Hemraj (PPID).

Timarpur Election Results

  • 2020 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
AAP
--
--
Dilip Pandey
INC
--
--
Amar Lata Sangwan
BSP
--
--
Advocate Uma Shanker Gautam
BJP
--
--
Surinder Pal Singh
CPI
--
--
Sanjeev Kumar Rana
ABJSP
--
--
Amita Malik
BSNP
--
--
Kavita
BJDI
--
--
Jagannath
JAP
--
--
Parashu Ram Maurya
RJP
--
--
Yugal Kishor Poddar
SBP
--
--
Raj Kumar Malik
TSP
--
--
Vishal Ghansham Ghobale
AAPP
--
--
Sonu Kaushik
PPID
--
--
Hemraj

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Amar Lata Sangwan (INC) in 2020 Timarpur elections.

Click here for live election results of Amar Lata Sangwan candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram