Amaravati Farmers March Turns 1,000 Days, 2nd Phase of Protest Begins With Arasavalli Temple Padyatra

To give more momentum to farmers’ 1,000-day-long-movement on creating awareness among the people across the state on the necessity of the formation of Amaravati as a capital, agitated farmers from the area launched the second phase of the massive foot march from Venkatapalem on Monday.



The march is scheduled to culminate at the Lord Surya Bhagavan temple in Arasavalli of Srikakulam District after covering 1,000 km. The farmers performed special pujas at the Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam temple and conducted prayers. To seek blessing from Lord Balaji, the farmers pulled the chariot of Lord Venkateswara. Leaders and activists irrespective of their political affiliation, including former ministers Maganti Babu, Kamineni Srinivas, CPI leader K Narayana and some of the activists from the ruling YSRC, participated in pulling the chariot.

Farmers, labourers and women from as many as 29 villages under the capital limits, began the 15-km walk from Venkatapalem and will reach Mangalagiri by evening after crossing Krishnayapalem and Yerrabalem villages. The participants made their night halt at Mangalagiri with a determination to fight against the trifurcation of the state.

Milestones of the 1000-days- long Movement

December 17, 2019: AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy made a statement in the Assembly with a proposal for three capitals in the state.

December 18, 2019: Opposing the statement made by the CM, farmers of the capital area launched an agitation in a big way. Protests in various forms took place in the villages under Amaravati capital limits. Agitations took place in Guntur and Vijayawada supporting the farmers.

December 20, 2019: Committee under the guidance of retired IAS officer GN Rao recommends the de-centralization of the administration.

December 29, 2019: Appointment of a high-level committee to study the recommendations done by GN Rao Committee and Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

January 3, 2020: The BCG submitted its report by recommending three capitals in the state.

January 7, 2020,: Agitated farmers lay seizure of the national highway at Chinakakani. Police confront the farmers.

January 10, 2020: The Police action on the agitated farmers and women who were on the way to pay obeisance to the presiding deity with pongal at Durga Temple in Vijayawada and the Seed Access Road at Velagapudi turned into a war zone.

January 20, 2020: Agitated Amaravati farmers called for Chalo Assembly. Police attacked the farmers with batons at the Assembly.

January 20, 2020: The State Assembly passed the bills on three capitals and the cancellation of the CRDA Act.

January 22, 2020: Demanding to send the bills to the select committee, the TDP members handed over a notice to the chairman of the State Legislative Council. A commotion took place in the house where chairman Sharif decided to send the bills to the select committee.

January 27, 2020: The Council chairman Sharif clarified that he used his powers of discretion under the prescribed rule in order to send the capital bills to the select committee.

February 10, 2020: In-charge secretary sent back the bills to the council chairman citing the reason for not following the rules.

March 26, 2020: Amaravati farmers’ movement reaches its 100th day.

June 16, 2020: The government re-introduced the two bills and the house passed the bills.

June 17, 2020: With the commotion created by the TDP members in the council no debate was done on the said bills.

July 4, 2020: The movement reached its 200th day.

July 18, 2020: State government sends the bills to the Governor.

July 31, 2020: The Governor accepted the bills.

August 8, 2020: Challenging the Acts on the cancellation of the CRDA Act and three capitals, Rajadhani Rythu Parirakshana Samithi(RRPS) filed a case in the High Court.

October 12, 2020: The movement entered the 300th day.

October 23, 2020: Agitated farmers stopped the farmers at Krishnayapalem from other places who are on the way to take part in the programme in support of the formation of the three capitals. The commotion took place between the two groups. Based on a complaint given by the ruling YSRC SC Cell president Ravibabu from Mangalagiri Mandal, the police registered a case under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocity) Act on 11 agitated farmers and seven out of them.

October 27, 2020: The shifting of the arrested seven farmers from Narasarao pet sub-jail to Guntur district jail by putting handcuffs on them by the police received criticism.

December 17, 2020: Amaravati Movement completes one year.

March 8, 2021: The Police rudely behaved with the women farmers who were on their way to Durga Temple marking International Women’s Day where some of the women were injured.

April 30, 2021: The Amravati Movement entered its 500th day.

August 8, 2021: The Amravati Movement entered its 600th day.

November 1, 2021: The agitated farmers successfully completed their walkathon from Tullur to Tirupati with a banner titled ‘Court to Temple’ amid the restrictions imposed by the police.

November 11, 2021: The police used their force with batons on the agitated farmers, and their supporters at Chadalawada in Prakasam district when they took up a walkathon where some of the agitators were injured.

November 16, 2021: The Amravati Movement entered its 700th day.

November 22, 2021: The state government introduced a bill in the Legislative Assembly to withdraw the Acts related to three capitals and cancellation of the CRDA Act.

December 17, 2021: Political leaders like TDP supremo Chandra Babu, leaders from left parties Narayana, Ramakrishna, BJP leader Kanna Lakshmi Narayana and others extended their solidarity to the agitated Amaravati farmers by attending a rally at Tirupati marking the culmination of the farmers’ walkathon.

February 24, 2022: The Amravati Movement entered its 800th day.

March 8, 2022: In its historical ruling, the High court ruled out the formation of three capitals and ordered Amaravati to continue as the capital of the State. The court also ordered the state government to provide all infrastructure facilities in the capital in one month, hand over developed land sites to the farmers within three months and complete the construction of the capital in six months.

April 1, 2022: Citing the scarcity of funds, requesting 60 month-time to develop the main infrastructure facilities during the construction of the capital, the chief secretary filed an affidavit in High Court.

April 21, 2022: Alleging the government for not following the orders given by the court, agitated farmers filed a contempt of court petition in the court.

June 4, 2022: The Amaravati Movement entered its 900th day. Retired Supreme Court Justice Gopala Gowda, retired IAS officer Gopala Rao, Professor Haragopal and Telangana Jana Samithi president Professor Kodandaram and others attend a meeting held at Vijayawada in support of the agitated farmers.

June 6, 2022: Requesting to extend the time period to five years in order to develop the land sites of the farmers in the capital, Municipal Administration special principal secretary Sri Lakshmi filed an affidavit in the High Court. The affidavit said that they have been in consultations with the bankers to get the loan.

July 11, 2022: The affidavit said that the government didn’t violate the court orders and pending works were initiated.

August 23, 2022: After hearing the arguments made by both parties, the High Court set the next hearing on October 17.

September 7, 2022: The State Cabinet approved amending the CRDA Act to do changes in the master plan in order to sanction house sites under the limits of the capital area to the poor from the other parts of the state.

September 12, 2022: The Amaravati Movement entered its 1,000th day and the agitated farmers launched a massive walkathon from Amaravati to Arasavalli.

