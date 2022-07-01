Amaravati Murder Mystery: BJP Says Killing Linked to Nupur Sharma Case, Police Search for Key 6th Accused

The Supreme Court’s rebuke of Nupur Sharma for her comments on Prophet Muhammad, the public outcry on the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and, amid all this, in a murder committed in Maharashtra’s Amaravati a few days ago, the police are yet to nab a key accused. The man killed is Umesh Kolhe, a pharmacy owner. Local BJP leaders are claiming that this murder too has a connection with the Nupur Sharma case while police say that until they are able to apprehend the sixth accused, the real motive will not be known.

Similar to Kanhaiya Lal, Umesh Kolhe was also murdered when he was returning home from his shop on June 21. He was killed in front of his son and his wife who were at a little distance. Prima facie, this murder was seen as an attempt to loot the person, but when it was found that the attackers did not touch the Rs 35,000 that Kolhe was carrying, the mystery about the case took a new turn.

‘Support to Nupur Sharma led to murder’

Local BJP leaders allege that Umesh Kolhe was murdered because he wrote a Facebook post in support of Nupur Sharma and shared his status about this on social media. BJP MP Anil Bonde met Amaravati police commissioner Dr Arati Singh and made this charge. He also said that the police should come clean reveal the real motive of the murder.

Another local leader of the BJP, Tushar Bharatiya, has alleged that not less than 8 to 10 people were threatened due to sharing posts related to Nupur Sharma or liking them. He said that there is a grave conspiracy behind this and called the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, to get this case investigated by the anti-terrorism squad (ATS).

Police keeping mum

The police have arrested five accused so far but have not revealed the motive behind the murder. They say they are in search of the sixth accused and only after they nab him can the real intent be known.

The department also issued another social media advisory on Thursday, warning people not to share such posts or like them that may aggravate the situation further and those who do not comply will face stern action.

