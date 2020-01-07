Amaravati Protests Turn Violent as Farmers Attack YSRCP MLA's Vehicle, Naidu’s Son Lokesh Detained

Amaravati: Amaravati farmers protesting against the shifting of the secretariat to Visakhapatnam on Tuesday attacked ruling YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy’s car to register their dissent against the government’s plans.

The farmers, who have been protesting for the past three weeks, on Tuesday gave a call for blocking national highways. The farmers, who have given their lands for the development of Amaravati capital, blocked NH-16 at China Kakani village of Guntur district.

The situation turned tense when Reddy’s car was trying to pass through the highway and farmers attacked the vehicle. The MLA’s gunmen tried to stop the protesters but to no avail.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s son and former minister Nara Lokesh was detained by the Vijayawada police while he was going to block the highways. Some key leaders of TDP were also placed under house arrest since morning.

The state government has constituted a 16-member high-powered committee that has been meeting in Vijayawada to decide the fate of Andhra’s capital. ​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.