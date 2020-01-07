Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Amaravati Protests Turn Violent as Farmers Attack YSRCP MLA's Vehicle, Naidu’s Son Lokesh Detained

The farmers, who have given their lands for the development of Amaravati capital, blocked NH-16 at China Kakani village of Guntur district.

Syed Ahmed | News18.com

Updated:January 7, 2020, 3:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Amaravati Protests Turn Violent as Farmers Attack YSRCP MLA's Vehicle, Naidu’s Son Lokesh Detained
YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy’s car was attacked on Tuesday.

Amaravati: Amaravati farmers protesting against the shifting of the secretariat to Visakhapatnam on Tuesday attacked ruling YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy’s car to register their dissent against the government’s plans.

The farmers, who have been protesting for the past three weeks, on Tuesday gave a call for blocking national highways. The farmers, who have given their lands for the development of Amaravati capital, blocked NH-16 at China Kakani village of Guntur district.

The situation turned tense when Reddy’s car was trying to pass through the highway and farmers attacked the vehicle. The MLA’s gunmen tried to stop the protesters but to no avail.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s son and former minister Nara Lokesh was detained by the Vijayawada police while he was going to block the highways. Some key leaders of TDP were also placed under house arrest since morning.

The state government has constituted a 16-member high-powered committee that has been meeting in Vijayawada to decide the fate of Andhra’s capital. ​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram