Amarinder, Khattar Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries. Paying his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151th birth anniversary, Amarinder Singh in a tweet said, He was a great man who united & led the nation to regain its freedom.

He (Mahatma Gandhi) famously said in a gentle way, you can shake the world. His path of #nonviolence is the way to articulate any dissent, the Punjab CM said. In his tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, the Punjab CM said, A self-effacing and resolute person, he led India remarkably to victory in the 1965 war against Pakistan.

His famous slogan of ‘Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan’ still reverberates in the country,he added. Paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the Haryana chief minister in a tweet said his ideals are their “guiding light”.

Shastri epitomised simplicity and gave the slogan of ‘Jai Jawan- Jai Kisan’, Khattar said. Mahatma Gandhi was born on this day in 1869 at Porbandar in Gujarat. Shastri, the second prime minister of India, was born in 1904 in Uttar Pradesh.

