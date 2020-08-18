Punjab Will Burn if Asked to Share Water with Haryana: Amarinder Singh Opposes Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal

Opposing the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday warned that "Punjab will burn" if the state is asked to share water with Haryana.

At a meeting with his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Singh called SYL an emotive issue that could disturb national security.

The meeting was held on the directions of the Supreme Court that asked the two chief ministers last month to discuss the completion of the SYL canal, which has been in the pipeline for several decades. Punjab is reluctant to share water with Haryana and Rajasthan, saying it has nothing to spare.

"You have to look at the issue from the national security perspective," Singh told Shekhawat via video conference, according to a Punjab government statement. "If you decide to go ahead with SYL, Punjab will burn and it will become a national problem, with Haryana and Rajasthan also suffering the impact."

Khattar and Shekhawat joined the meeting from Delhi. Khattar later said the two chief ministers will meet again on the issue.