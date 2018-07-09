Amarinder Singh Defends Decision to Scan Cops, Govt Staff for Drugs, Says Dope Tests in Army Too

Defending his decision to make dope tests mandatory for policemen and government staff, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said that such tests were conducted by the Army as well.Talking to press after the passing out parade at Police Recruit Training Centre in Hoshiarpur, he said scarcity and high prices of drugs was forcing drug addicts to use lethal concoctions of these drugs and the move was much needed to save lives.“The pressure mounted on the drug smugglers and mafia had choked the supply lines, forcing addicts to go for concoctions, which were resulting in instantaneous deaths,” the chief minister claimed.The proposal of capital punishment even for first instance was to eliminate the drug menace, he said.The police was receiving more and more tip offs about the drug menace and more youth approaching drug de-addiction centres for treatment, points to widespread concern among general public to rid the state of the crippling menace, he added.Speaking on the case against former Moga SSP Raj Jit Singh, the chief minister said, “The Punjab & Haryana High Court had already constituted an SIT to probe the matter and the report had been submitted to the court. With Raj Jit submitting his passport to the court, there was no danger of his fleeing the country.”To a question on the allegations against former Akali minister Bikram Singh Majithia, Amarinder Singh said the SIT had submitted its report to the court and the matter was before it.In reply to a question on the problem of gangsters in the state, he clarified that the law and order would be maintained by his government at all costs. Many of the gangsters had already been eliminated while the rest had been warned to give up or face the consequences of their actions.Captain Amarinder Singh said, “The one rank up promotion announced by him for the police department would currently encompass only rank elevation, and his government would look at finding ways to also enhance their salaries.”