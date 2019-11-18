Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Amarinder Singh Orders Probe into Death of Dalit Man in Patiala, Appeals Kin to Call of Protest

An official spokesperson said that the CM spoke to Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh and DGP Dinkar Gupta to get an update on the case and review the situation in the wake of the unfortunate death of Jagmale Singh.

IANS

Updated:November 18, 2019, 7:42 AM IST
Amarinder Singh Orders Probe into Death of Dalit Man in Patiala, Appeals Kin to Call of Protest
File Photo of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (Image: PTI)

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday directed the state's top officials to ensure speedy, time-bound investigations and trial against the men responsible for allegedly abducting and beating a Sangrur-based Dalit man to death in Patiala district.

All four accused have been arrested by the police, an official spokesperson said, adding that the Chief Minister, currently out of India, spoke to Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh and DGP Dinkar Gupta to get an update on the case and review the situation in the wake of the unfortunate death of Jagmale Singh.

Amarinder Singh has directed both to ensure stringent and exemplary punishment for the accused for their heinous crime within three months.

Urging the deceased's family to call off their protest, the Chief Minister announced that the state government will ensure justice and proper rehabilitation for them.

He also called upon all political leaders not to politicise the issue. It was a humanitarian issue and a grave crime that would not go unpunished, he said, adding that no political party or leader should try to take political mileage of the tragic incident.

Amarinder Singh said that his government was committed to the protection of the Dalits and will not tolerate any atrocities against them.

The accused have already been charged under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code. They have also been charged with abduction, wrongful confinement and relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The spokesperson said Amarinder Singh had taken serious note of the incident amid reports that Jagmale Singh was tortured and dumped on the street by the accused. His legs had to be amputated at the PGI in Chandigarh after he was referred there following initial treatment at three other hospitals.

