Amarinder Singh Slams Farmer Leaders for ‘Twisting’ His ‘Stop Dharna’ Appeal

A day after his statement seeking an end to farmers’ protest was criticised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said on Tuesday it was unfortunate that a political twist had been given to his remarks instead of understanding the pain and misery caused to the people on account of the protests in the state.

Amarinder said despite his government’s unequivocal support to the cause, the farmers had misinterpreted his appeal and had, instead, tried to link it with the upcoming Assembly polls in Punjab. “Government, as well as the people of Punjab, have always stood with the farmers on the issue of the farm laws. And it is sad they were now suffering due to the continued protests of the farming community across the state,” Amarinder said.

The CM said there was no question of trying to split the farmers of Punjab and Haryana, all of whom were equal victims of the apathy of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the neighbouring state. “My government, in contrast, has not only firmly supported the farmers’ fight against the farm laws but had even brought in amendment Bills in the Vidhan Sabha to mitigate their adverse impact,” he pointed out, adding that those bills had, unfortunately, not been forwarded by the Governor to the President for assent.

Pointing out that the farmers’ fight was against the BJP, which was solely responsible for thrusting the anti-farmer legislation on Punjab and other states, Amarinder said inconveniencing the people of Punjab was not justified in the circumstances. He rejected the SKM’s claims that there was no paralysis of the government in Punjab due to the farmers’ protests.

Continued protests in Punjab will push industry out of the state, which would have a severe impact on the economy, which his government was still trying to revive from the crisis into which the previous SAD-BJP government had pushed it, said the CM.

The situation has already become dire on the grain storage and procurement front due to the agitation, with lifting of the stocks by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state agencies getting obstructed, he said. With the wheat stocks having already completed four years of storage, the unused capacity was getting ruined, resulting in financial burden on the public exchequer due to payment of guaranteed charges to silo owners as per the agreements of hiring, said Amarinder, disclosing that the stocks lying in the FCI Adani silo at Moga alone was worth Rs 480 crore.

“If things continue in this manner, we will lose out on investment, revenue and employment opportunities,” Amarinder warned, adding that this would lead to serious paralysis of the government in Punjab.

The farmers could not possibly want to lead Punjab and its people back into the depths of despair from which his government had barely managed to pull them out over the past four and a half years, said Amarinder, once again urging the farmers to discontinue their protests in Punjab, which was not even remotely responsible for their plight.

