Amarinder Singh Thanks Gardkari For Road Project In Punjab

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday thanked Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for accepting the state’s proposal to approve the 72-km stretch of the Beas-Mehta-Batala-Dera Baba Nanak road project under ‘Bharatmala Pariyojana’ Phase-I. The chief minister also expressed his gratitude to Nation Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Chairman Sukhbir Singh Sandhu for clearing the road project linking Beas with the historic town of Dera Baba Nanak, which is connected to the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev.

In a statement issued here, Singh said the upgradation of the road project to four-lane would go a long way in giving further impetus to the overall development of the region, besides harnessing its religious tourism potential and giving infrastructural boost to the industrial town of Batala. With the approval of the project, a long-pending demand of the residents of the border area and especially the Sikh ‘Sangat’ has been fulfilled, he said, adding that paying obeisance at the Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib will become hassle-free.

The state government had earlier proposed that the project be sanctioned as a part of the 550th ‘Prakash Purb’ of Guru Nanak Dev and the 400th ‘Prakash Purb’ of Guru Tegh Bahadur to provide easy access to pilgrims visiting Kartarpur Sahib and Baba Bakala.

