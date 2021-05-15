Amarinder Singh, Yogi Adityanath Trade Barbs after Punjab Govt Declares Malerkotla as District

A political slugfest broke out between Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath over the declaration of Muslim-majority Malerkota area in Punjab into a full-fledged district. Adityanath criticised the move and accused the Congress government of indulging in ‘divisive politics.

“Ideological and religious driven discrimination of any kind is against the basic spirit of the Constitution,” Adityanath said in a tweet. Punjab chief minister hit back and alleged that Adityanath’s tweet was inflammatory to ‘incite communal hatred in the peaceful state as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s divisive policies’.

He retorted back at the UP chief minister asking him to stay out of Punjab’s affairs which are in much better shape than UP under the ‘divisive and destructive’ BJP government. Singh also accused the BJP government in UP of promoting communal discord in the state for the past over four years.

“What does he (Yogi Adityanath) know of Punjab’s ethos or the history of Malerkotla, whose relationship with Sikhism and its Gurus was known to every Punjabi? And what does he understand of the Indian Constitution, which is being brazenly trampled every day by his own government in UP?” asked Singh in a strong reaction to his UP counterpart’s tweet.

Singh said that UP chief minister’s comment on Malerkotla was a provocative gesture aimed at creating conflict among the communities living in harmony in Punjab. He termed it a conspiracy on the part of the BJP to spread disharmony in Punjab ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. “But the UP chief minister seems to have forgotten that his own state is also going to the polls at the same time, and if the recent Panchayat poll results are any indication, the BJP is in for a complete and shocking rout," he quipped.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here