Amarinder Urges PM Modi to Reopen Kartarpur Corridor Over Improved Covid Situation in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor in the wake of improving Covid situation in the state to facilitate people to visit the historic shrine in Pakistan.

In a letter to PM Modi, Captain Amarinder said his government would be happy to work in conjunction with the Centre to ensure Covid-19 protocols were followed, including testing and vaccination of pilgrims using the corridor.

Pakistan and India suspended the pilgrimage through the corridor last March due to Covid outbreak.

“The Covid-19 situation in Punjab has shown signs of significant improvement in the past one month and I am happy to share that yesterday, no Covid-19 related death was reported, after almost a period of one year,” he wrote. He said in the changed scenario, the people have obviously again evinced their desire to have ‘darshan’ at Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

The Chief Minister further said “we have been fortunate that the Kartarpur Corridor was opened on the auspicious occasion of the 550th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji in November 2019. “It helped fulfil the long-standing demand of “khulle darshan deedar” of the historic Gurudwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur, located just across the international border in Pakistan,” he added.

Interestingly, the Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) on July 26 wrote a congratulatory letter to Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and also urged him to facilitate the reopening of Kartarpur Corridor.

Sidhu had hit headlines for hugging Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa when he travelled across the border for the reopening of Kartarpur Corridor.

