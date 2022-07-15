Amarnath's 'Chhadi Mubarak' Caretaker 'Deeply Saddened' by Loss of Lives, Says Rain Incident Not Cloudburst

The caretaker of Chadi Mubarak, Mahant Dipendra Giri, has ruled out the incident of cloudburst near the holy Amarnath cave during Amarnath ji yatra.

Speaking to News18 during the arrival of Chadri Mubarak in Pahalgam, Mahant Dipendra Giri said that no cloudburst had occurred near Amarnath, while it was a natural calamity that could not be controlled by man.

Mahant Dipendra Giri, quoting the Indian Meteorological Department, said that the accident took place due to incessant rains in Amarnath and the lives of pilgrims were lost.

Asked if there was any negligence on the part of the administration in the accident, Mahant Dipendra Giri said he had no idea what arrangements had been made for the accommodation of pilgrims near the holy cave, he said, “however, it should be ensured that accommodation of pilgrims near streams, drainage ditches and other reservoirs should not be allowed under any circumstances.”

“Instead, pilgrims should stay away and don’t set up tents in such low-lying areas where there is a risk of flooding due to a disaster or rains,” he said, adding that he said he hoped the administration would take note.

Mahant Dipendra Giri said that the accident that took place near the holy cave during the Amarnath Yatra was a natural calamity and said that he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives of the pilgrims and also prayed for their peace during the puja. He hoped that the journey ahead would pass in a peaceful and pleasant atmosphere.

He appreciated the good conduct of the yatra and the rescue operation carried out by the administration, police, army and paramilitary forces as well as the locals in the recent accident and said that a joint strategy has been carried out in a timely manner.

It is to be noted that during this recent incident which took place near Amarnath Cave, about 17 pilgrims were killed and several others were injured.

