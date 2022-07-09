Amarnath Cloudburst LIVE Updates: 15 Killed, 65 Injured; Air Evacuation Begins, 'No Yatri Stranded'; IMD Says It's Result of Highly Localised Rain Event

Live now
Amarnath Cloudburst LIVE Updates: Cloudburst is the reason that has been attributed as a cause of death of at least 13 Yatris in a flash flood near the Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. But was it indeed a cloudburst? J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said 13 pilgrims were killed in the cloudburst that hit the area at around 5.30 pm. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that it was not a
Army officials told News18 that 15 people had died till now as a result of the Amarnath tragedy, and that 65 were injured.
Most of the yatris who were stranded near Holy cave area due to flash flood last evening have been shifted to Panjtarni. ITBP had expanded its Route opening and protection parties from Lower Holy cave to Panjtarni. The evacuation continued till 3.38 AM. No yatri is left on the track. About 15,000 people were safely shifted till now, officials said.
The India Meteorological Department on Friday said that the deaths and destruction near the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir was due to a highly localised rain event.
According to weather scientists, the shrine reported 31 mm of rainfall between 4.30 pm and 6.30 pm on Friday. At least 13 people were killed and tents and community kitchens near the shrine were swamped with mud and rocks that came hurtling down with a gush of water after a spell of rain. READ MORE
Air evacuation has started after the Amarnath tragedy amid rescue ops. First two injured have been evacuated.
A flash flood, shooting stone warning has been released for vulnerable spots after the Amarnath Yatra saw 13 deaths due to a freak weather event, being attributed to either a cloudburst or a highly localised rainfall.
Flash floods caused by cloudbursts have become increasingly common in the mountainous regions of India, highlighting the increasing frequency of extreme weather events due to the acute impact of climate change.
On Friday, a cloudburst in the lower Amarnath cave area left 13 people killed and many injured. Heavy boulders and gushing water hit the base camp at Baltal, washing away three langars and 25 tents pitched by pilgrims undertaking the perilous annual yatra to the famed holy shrine. READ MORE
Thirteen people were killed as a cloudburst hit close to the base camp of the holy cave shrine of Amarnath on Friday evening. Police and civil administration are engaged in rescue operations, while the injured have been airlifted for treatment to nearby hospitals. An official on the ground said about 48 people are missing while five have been rescued. READ MORE
Light to moderate rain likely to occur over most parts of Chhattisgarh (in the next 24 hours). One or two places in the Bastar district are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall along with lightning and thunderstorm: Janakram Sahu, Meteorological Department Raipur
Cloudburst is the reason that has been attributed as a cause of death of at least 13 Yatris in a flash flood near the Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. But was it indeed a cloudburst? J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said 13 pilgrims were killed in the cloudburst that hit the area at around 5.30 pm. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that it was not a cloudburst.
Every year, IMD releases a special weather advisory for Amarnath Yatra. The general, daily forecast for the district on Friday was of yellow alert (means, keep watch). Even the evening forecast, up on the Amarnath Yatra forecast website at 4.07 pm, said, “Partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain” for all along the route from both Pahalgam side and Baltal side. There was no accompanying warning.
As per the data from the automatic weather station (AWS) at the holy cave, there was no rainfall from 8:30 am till 4:30 pm.
“Then there was just 3 mm rainfall between 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm. However, between 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm there was 28 mm rainfall,” said an IMD scientist.
As per IMD criterion, only if there is 100 mm rainfall in one hour then it is termed as cloudburst.
Then what exactly happened? According to eyewitness accounts and the multiple videos going viral on social media, a stream between two mountain faces — barely 200-300 metres away from the cave entry — brought down heavy rubble along with large quantity of water. Clearly, it was the result of rainfall behind the holy cave.
“It was a highly localised cloud only over the holy cave. Such rain happened earlier this year as well. It was not a flash flood,” said Sonam Lotus, who heads the Regional Meteorological Centre at Srinagar that looks after the UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
Lotus also confirmed that it was likely that there was severe rainfall at a higher altitude than the cave.
Anand Kumar Sharma, retired meteorologist and former north India head of IMD, explained: “Rainfall is a highly variable parameter, and it is especially true for mountains with peculiar orography. Plus, the Yatra happens in peak monsoon season. Rainfall may not happen in front of the cave but somewhere upstream, which will have an impact downstream.”
He also said that for any given mountain, there are so many faces and each of them can have different rainfall. Likewise, there are ranges after ranges of mountains. How many automatic weather stations can you install,” he asked.
However, given the number of pilgrims increasing every year and the logistics involved, Sharma said there is a scope for increasing the AWS in the catchment areas and also raise the number along the route for better forecast.
Meanwhile, the weather outlook for the next two days warned of “intermittent scattered light to moderate rain thunder”.
