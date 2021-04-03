Amarnath Yatra 2021: Registration Begins; Here's All Details You Need To Know

The registration for one of the most revered Hindu annual pilgrimages to the Himalayan cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir began on April 1, 2021. The pilgrims who wish to go for the Yatra this year can start registering for both Baltal and Chandanwari routes through 446 designated bank branches.

This year, the 56-day-long Amarnath Yatra will begin simultaneously from the twin routes of Chandanwari and Baltal on June 28, 2021 this year and culminate on August 22, 2021 on Raksha Bandhan.

Nitishwar Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, saidthat pilgrims can register for this year’s Amarnath Yatra through 316 branches of Punjab National Bank, 40 branches of YES Bank, and 90 branches of Jammu and Kashmir Bank all over the country, reports ANI.

Kumar further mentioned that this year, people under the age of 13 or above the age of 75 and women who are more than six weeks pregnant will not be registered.

Kumar added that for this year’s yatra,only those health certificates that have been issued after March 15, 2021 shall be valid. Further informationon guidelines that the pilgrims need to follow in order to register for the pilgrimage have been put on the board's website www.shriamarnathjishrine.com.

Those planning for the pilgrimage can also look at relevant information on how to reach the base camps, fee for registration, tariff for ponies, palanquin and porters. The registration and issue of Yatra Permit (YPs) will be done on first-come-first-serve basis and one Yatra Permit shall be valid for registering only one Yatri, reports ANI.

Those who are planning to go in groups can get their registration done on a first-come-first-serve basis, subject to the date-wise and route-wise vacancies available for a particular day or a specific route, subject to maximum 50 registrations per group per day per route.

Ensuring that no fraudulent health certificates are produced by the pilgrims, the Shrine Board has decided that only such certificates that are issued by doctors or Medical Institutes authorized by the concerned state government, UT administrations will be accepted at the registered bank branches.