Amarnath Yatra: 6 Pilgrims, 1 Pony Driver Die in Last 36 Hours; Death Toll Climbs to 49

Six pilgrims and one pony driver died of natural causes during the Amarnath Yatra in the last 36 hours, taking the overall death toll in the ongoing pilgrimage to 49, officials said on Saturday. The death toll includes 15 yatris who lost their life in the July 8 flash flood.

So far, 47 yatris and two pony drivers have lost their life during the pilgrimage which started on June 30. One pony driver had died after he fell from his horse into a deep gorge in Pahalgam.

In the July 8 flash flood near the cave shrine, 15 yatris had lost their life while about 55 persons were injured. Over 1.5 lakh pilgrims have so far visited the cave shrine.

