1-MIN READ

Amarnath Yatra: 8 Pilgrims Die Due to Natural Causes, Toll Climbs to 41

PTI

Last Updated: July 15, 2022, 09:22 IST

Srinagar

Eight pilgrims died due to natural causes in the last 36 hours during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. (News18 video grab)

The annual Amarnath Yatra resumed on July 11, after the pilgrimage was suspended on July 8 following the flash flood.

Eight pilgrims died due to natural causes in the last 36 hours during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, taking the pilgrimage’s death toll to 41, officials said on Thursday.

The total includes 15 pilgrims who died in the flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas last week.

The eight pilgrims who died were identified as Mongilal (52) from Rajasthan, Vriag Lal Hira Chand Vyas (57) from Gujarat, Basavaraja (68) from Karnataka, Pooniamoorthi (63) from Singapore, Kiran Chaturvedi from Maharashtra, Kalavala Suberamanyam (63) from Andhra Pradesh, Govind Sharan (34) from Uttar Pradesh, and Satveer Singh (70) from Haryana, the officials said.

The annual Amarnath Yatra began on June 30 but was suspended following the flash flood on July 8. The pilgrimage resumed on July 11.

first published:July 15, 2022, 09:22 IST
last updated:July 15, 2022, 09:22 IST