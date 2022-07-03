Amarnath Yatra: Army Reconstructs Bridges Damaged by Landslides on Baltal Route Overnight

The Indian Army reconstructed the bridges overnight on the Baltal route for the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in a record time after they were washed away on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Chinar Corps of the Indian Army is assisting the civil administration in terms of security and smooth conduct of the Shri Amarnath Yatra which started on June 30.

#WATCH J&K | Two bridges near Brarimarg on Baltal Axis damaged by landslides were restored by Chinar Corps which reconstructed the bridges overnight for the resumption of route for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims (02.07) (Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/dDIjvXsW6d — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

“On 01 Jul, 02 bridges near Brarimarg on #Baltal Axis were damaged by landslides. #ChinarCorps mobilised assets & reconstructed the bridges overnight for resumption of route & avoiding an over 4 hour detour by #Yatris,” Chinar Corps tweeted.

"#Chinarwarriors to the Rescue – #AmarnathYatra." On 01 Jul, 02 bridges near Brarimarg on #Baltal Axis were damaged by landslides. #ChinarCorps mobilised assets & reconstructed the bridges overnight for resumption of route & avoiding an over 4 hour detour by #Yatris.@adgpi https://t.co/AwdxMAyKSs pic.twitter.com/DUQnjWAHTG — Chinar Corps🍁 – Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) July 2, 2022

Bridges were washed away due to landslides following a sudden increase in temperature which resulted in swelling of Nalas near Kalimata on the Baltal route.

