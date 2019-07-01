Amarnath Yatra Begins from July 1: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

The annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine has begun and over a lakh of pilgrims have registered for it. Organised by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, the shrine cave is located 12,756 feet above sea level and at a distance of 141 kilometres from the capital Srinagar. The Amarnath Yatra requires medical clearance before embarking and can be planned via two routes — Baltal to Amarnath cave and Pahalgam to Amarnath cave. Interestingly, this will be the first Amarnath Yatra for Satya Pal Malik, who took over as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year.

Here's everything you need to know about the Amarnath Yatra:

-The dates for the Amarnath Yatra this year are between July 1 and August 15.

-A set of documents are required for Amarnath Yatra. For every Amarnath Yatri a medical fitness certificate is a must before undertaking the journey. The medical fitness certificate should be from a doctor authorised by SASB.

-Voter identification card, driving license, and passport for the verification of identity are important.

-People with lung diseases, high blood pressure, and heart problem should consult a doctor before going on the pilgrimage.

-There are two ways to reach Amarnath. People can hire a taxi for Sonmarg or Baltal and can start their journey from there or one can also commence from Pahalgam, which is little over 90 kilometres from Srinagar.

-Baltal is a popular route since it is the shortest one. Baltal is only 14 kilometres from the cave. Devotees can either trek or opt for a helicopter. The helicopter covers the distance between Baltal and Panjtarni while the remaining 6 kilometres need to be covered via trek.

-Pahalgam is 90 kilometres from Srinagar and 47 kilometres from the cave site. One has to cover Chandanwari, Pissu Top, Sheshnag and Panjtarni to reach the holy shrine.