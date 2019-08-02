Amarnath Yatra Curtailed After Army Reveals Terror Threat, Pilgrims Advised to Leave J&K Immediately

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday curtailed the Amarnath Yatra and asked pilgrims to leave the state immediately after the Army revealed intelligence inputs confirming the possibility of a terror attack.

In the order issued by the state Home Department, the government cited intelligence inputs of possible terror attacks as the reason for the move.

“Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats, with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of the safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the Valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible,” the order read.

The Amarnath Yatra, which started on July 1 and would have ended on August 15, was earlier suspended till August 4 in view of inclement weather forecast in the Valley.

A record number of 3.5 lakh devotees have performed the annual pilgrimage so far — this is 30% more than last year.

Earlier in the day, the Army said it had information that Pakistan was planning to disrupt the annual pilgrimage.

Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon said the neighbouring country was trying to disrupt peace in the Valley, but their attempts would not be tolerated. Dhillon said an M-24 American sniper rifle with a telescope was also recovered from a terror cache along the Amarnath Yatra route, along with Pakistan Army landmine.

“The type of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) we are examining and the IED expert terrorists we are capturing and eliminating point to the fact that Pakistan is trying to disrupt peace in Kashmir. We assure 'awaam' of Kashmir that no one will be allowed to disrupt peace,” he said.

But Dhillon insisted that the situation on the Line of Control (LoC) was under control and peaceful and infiltration bids by Pakistan were being successfully thwarted.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said the "unprecedented order" would "do nothing to dampen the sense of fear and foreboding" prevailing in the Valley at the moment, particularly since the Centre decided to deploy additional troops.

Although this unprecedented order would seem to suggest a genuine fear of a massive terror strike directed at Amarnath ji yatris or/and tourists this will do nothing to dampen the sense of fear & foreboding that prevails in the valley at the moment. https://t.co/qF99X0nAx6 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 2, 2019

Last week, the government had pushed at least 100 companies (10,000 personnel) of central forces into the state, which are in the process of reaching their destinations. On Thursday, there were reports of additional deployment as well as the withdrawal of security from a number of shrines, mosques and even some courts.

