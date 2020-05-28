Amarnath Yatra, Curtailed due to Covid-19 Pandemic, Will Be Held Only for 15 Days This Year: Sources

The annual Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage, earlier curtailed on account of the coronavirus pandemic, will this year be held only for 15 days, sources told CNN-News18 on Thursday. The pilgrimage will only be conducted from the Baltal route, they added.

Last month, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), headed by Lt Governor GC Murmu, had said a decision on the annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath would be taken after a fresh review of the coronavirus situation in the coming future.

The 42-day-long yatra to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas was scheduled to commence from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on June 23.