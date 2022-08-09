Amarnath Yatra: Kashmiri Pandits, Muslims, Sikhs Offer Warm Welcome to Chaddi Mubarak, Final Darshan on Aug 12

In another display of communal harmony, Kashmiri Pandits, local Muslims and Sikhs offered a warm welcome to the holy mace of Lord Shiva (Chaddi Mubarak) and Shakti at Martand Surya Mandir in Mattan.

The Chaddi Mubarak had left for final darshan towards the holy cave on August 7 from Dashnami Akhara Srinagar.

The mace will reach Chandanwari on Tuesday as part of the second leg of Amarnath Yatra.

This year’s yatra will conclude with a special puja at the holy cave on the occasion of Shravan Purnima.

Kashmiri Pandits recite the Islamic Naat and Manqbat at the Surya Temple, along with bhajans and kirtans.

Locals say the yatra not just means a lot to Hindus, but also to Kashmiriyat.

Ashok Kumar Sidha, president of Martand Prohit Sabha, said, “During the Amarnath Yatra, the Chaddi Mubarak used to stay at Mattan temple for two days, but after the situation worsened, it leaves for Pahalgam after the special puja.”

People from all castes and communities wait at Mattan for the mace.

Kashmiri Pandit Shantilal Sidh said, “The yatra is connected with the centuries-old civilization, culture and brotherhood of Kashmir. This is the reason why not just leela and bhajans, but even Islamic Naat and Manqbat are recited here.”

Under the supervision of Mahant Dipendra Giri, the holy mace of Shiva and Shakti were consecrated in the Mattan spring, with prayers for peace in Kashmir and prosperity of the country.

Arif Baloch, a local, said some elements have definitely tried to break away Kashmiris from the yatra, but that is not possible.

