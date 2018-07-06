Amarnath Yatra Remains Suspended from Jammu for 2nd Day

The Amarnath pilgrimage remained suspended from here for the second day on Friday as inclement weather in the Valley had left thousands of pilgrims stranded at both Baltal and Pahalgam base camps from where the pilgrims proceed by foot to pay obeisance at 3880-metre high cave shrine.The Amarnath-bound convoy, which usually leaves Jammu in the early hours, was not allowed for the second day on Friday to avoid overcrowding at the twin base camps in the valley, an official of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), which manages the annual yatra, said.He said a large number of pilgrims were held up at various camps en route to the cave shrine, including Baltal, Nunwan-Pahalgam, Sheshnag and Panjtarni, because of heavy rains which triggered landslides and shooting of stones along the arduous tracks over the past couple of days.He said the state Governor N N Vohra, who is also Chairman of the Board, is visiting the camps today to take stock of the situation after cancelling his earlier scheduled visit to Jammu.The yatra via both, the shortest 12-km Baltal as well as the 36-km traditional Pahalgam, routes remained suspended since Wednesday due to continuous rains and landslides between Railpathri and Brarimarg, leaving thousands of pilgrims stranded in the valley.However, limited helicopter services functioned from both the routes and so far 68,202 pilgrims had paid obeisance at the the naturally formed 'Shivling' at the cave shrine since the beginning of the 60-day long yatra on June 28, the official said.The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 26, which is coinciding with the 'Raksha Bandhan' festival