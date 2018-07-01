English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Amarnath Yatra Resumes on Day 3 as Weather Improves in J&K
The pilgrimage was suspended due to incessant rains across Jammu and Kashmir.
First batch of Amarnath pilgrims arrive at the base camp at Baltal, in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir. (Image: PTI)
Jammu/Srinagar: The annual Amarnath Yatra resumed after three days on Sunday after pilgrims from the two base camps in the Kashmir Valley were permitted to move towards the cave shrine.
A total of 6,877 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu city in escorted convoys towards the Baltal and Pahalgam base camps.
"The first group of 2,790 pilgrims bound for the Baltal base camp left at 3.10 a.m. in an escorted convoy of 99 vehicles," police said.
"The second group of 4,087 yatris at 3.50 a.m. left for Pahalgam in another escorted convoy of 130 vehicles."
Situated 12,756 feet above sea-level, the Himalayan cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that waxes and wanes with the phases of moon.
Devotees believe the ice stalagmite structure symbolises mythical powers of Lord Shiva.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
