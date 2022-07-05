Amarnath Yatra Suspended Due to Inclement Weather in Kashmir; Flash Flood Warning Issued

The Amarnath Yatra, which has been going on in Kashmir since June 30, was suspended on Tuesday due to inclement weather. No group of pilgrims was allowed to proceed from the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam and Baltal route towards the holy shrine located in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

According to the administration, the decision was taken to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

Heavy rains started in Kashmir this morning and flash floods also occurred in some places. Due to incessant rains, Amarnath pilgrims were directed to stay in the base camps. However, another group left Jammu for Baltal and Pahalgam today morning. But due to inclement weather, the pilgrimage from Pahalgam and Baltal routes in Kashmir was temporarily suspended. The yatra will be resumed as soon as the weather improves. A halting point has been set up at the Sadhu Padhaw to stop the movement of pilgrims.

Meanwhile, the weather forecast department has predicted more rains in Kashmir and people have been directed to exercise caution. The meteorological department has also issued a flash flood warning and advised people to stay away from sensitive places.

More than 3,000 pilgrims are currently staying at the Nunwan Yatra base camp in Pahalgam. So far, more than 65,000 pilgrims have visited the holy cave of Amarnath and performed the darshan. The pilgrims have expressed satisfaction over all arrangements including security.

Meanwhile, NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed along the entire Himalayan track to deal with any possible situation during weather or disaster. Apart from this, Quick Response Teams consisting of the Jammu Kashmir police and other forces have also been deployed along the Yatra track in different areas, so that in case of need, these teams can provide timely help and assistance to the pilgrims.

