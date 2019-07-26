Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Amarnath Yatra Suspended for a Day Due to Bad Weather Along Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Officials said no yatri vehicle will be allowed to move towards the valley today due to bad weather along the national highway as MET department has forecast moderate to heavy rain in the region.

IANS

Updated:July 26, 2019, 10:43 AM IST
File image of Pilgrims heading for Amarnath Yatra
Jammu: Due to bad weather along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Friday, Amarnath yatra has been suspended for the day.

Officials said no yatri vehicle will be allowed to move towards the valley today due to bad weather along the nearly 300 Km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway. MET department has forecast moderate to heavy rain in the Jammu region till July 29.

"7,021 yatris paid obeisance at the holy Cave shrine yesterday. Since it started on July 1 this year, 3,08,839 pilgrims had 'darshan' at the cave shrine", officials said.

Situated at a height of 3,888 metres above the sea-level in the Himalayan ranges in Kashmir, Amarnath cave houses an ice stalagmite structure that symbolises mythical powers of Lord Shiva according to the devotees.

The ice structure waxes and wanes with the phases of the moon.

So far, 26 pilgrims have died during the yatra. In addition to this, two volunteers and two security men also lost their lives.

Yatra started on July 17 and will conclude on August 15 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.​

