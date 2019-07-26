Amarnath Yatra Suspended for a Day Due to Bad Weather Along Jammu-Srinagar Highway
Officials said no yatri vehicle will be allowed to move towards the valley today due to bad weather along the national highway as MET department has forecast moderate to heavy rain in the region.
File image of Pilgrims heading for Amarnath Yatra
Jammu: Due to bad weather along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Friday, Amarnath yatra has been suspended for the day.
Officials said no yatri vehicle will be allowed to move towards the valley today due to bad weather along the nearly 300 Km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway. MET department has forecast moderate to heavy rain in the Jammu region till July 29.
"7,021 yatris paid obeisance at the holy Cave shrine yesterday. Since it started on July 1 this year, 3,08,839 pilgrims had 'darshan' at the cave shrine", officials said.
Situated at a height of 3,888 metres above the sea-level in the Himalayan ranges in Kashmir, Amarnath cave houses an ice stalagmite structure that symbolises mythical powers of Lord Shiva according to the devotees.
The ice structure waxes and wanes with the phases of the moon.
So far, 26 pilgrims have died during the yatra. In addition to this, two volunteers and two security men also lost their lives.
Yatra started on July 17 and will conclude on August 15 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: 5 Bollywood War Movies You Must Watch
- Huge Python Hiding in Plain Sight in Australian Living Room, Can You Spot it?
- Forget Area 51. There’s Now an Invitation to Storm Loch Ness to 'Find Dat Big Boi'
- Former Kiwi Coach Mike Hesson Set to Apply for India Head Coach
- Butter Aldrin! This Fair Is Commemorating 50 Years of Apollo 11 in Unique Way