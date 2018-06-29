GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Amarnath Yatra Suspended From Baltal Route Due to Inclement Weather

A police official said the Kali Mata Track has been damaged due to landslides at multiple places, which has forced suspension of Amarnath yatra from Baltal route.

PTI

Updated:June 29, 2018, 1:00 PM IST
File photo: First batch of Amarnath pilgrims arrive at the base camp at Baltal, in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir on June 28, 2018. (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: The Amarnath yatra to the cave shrine in south Kashmir was on Friday suspended from the Baltal route due to multiple landslides en route caused by heavy rainfall in the valley over the past two days.

A police official said the Kali Mata Track has been damaged due to landslides at multiple places, which has forced suspension of the yatra from Baltal route.

"Restoration work is going on but a slight drizzle is hampering restoration work," the official said.

Amarnath Yatra

An official of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) said the yatra was going on through the Pahalgam route.

The annual yatra to the 3880-metre high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas began yesterday and will conclude on 26 August to coincide with the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
