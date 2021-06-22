Amarnath Yatra to Vaishno Devi: Here's How You Can do Online Darshan Amid COVID-19

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, several state governments and pilgrimage authorities have suspended their calendar events this year. Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on June 21 announced that the annual Amarnath pilgrimage has been cancelled for the second consecutive year. However, the devotees will be able to pay a virtual visit to these holy sites without flouting COVID-19 protocols.

From Char Dham Yatra to Vaishno Devi, all the rituals performed at the holy shrine will be streamed online.

Char Dham Yatra

Located in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Char Dham which commences with the Badrinath temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Devotees can attend live rituals like aarti as the Uttarakhand Tourism Department has already opened the portals of Kedarnath and Badrinath. The yatra which commenced from May 14 will continue till November 19. Only the four priests of the perspective temples this year will perform the rituals and puja of the Char Dham Yatra.

Amarnath Yatra

The J&K administration has temporarily suspended the registrations of the yatra this year. Like last year, the board will host a live telecast of morning and evening aartis across the globe. To get real-time information and availing of several services online, people can also download the Shri Amarnathji Yatra App available on the Google Play store.

Puri Rath Yatra

Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, the yatra was cancelled last year by the Supreme Court. Therefore, for the first time in its 143-year-old history, the rath yatra was watched on TV and mobile phones. This year too you can watch it live by clicking here.

Vaishno Devi

There is no specific time in a year for visiting Vaishno Devi. Last year, the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine had launched a mobile app through which devotees could access live darshan and also conduct live havan. The Vaishno Devi app also gives the option of home delivery of the puja prasad through Speed Post. Apart from this, the holy shrine’s daily rituals of worship and aarti are also live-streamed on a religious TV channel.

Kashi Yatra

This year, those who wish to be a part of Kashi Yatra can access a 360-degree view of all the Vishnu temples on the website. The website lists 18 temples apart from ghats, the Ganga aarti, and the markets of Varanasi. From Gauri Yatra, Durga Devi Yatra, and Jal Tirth Yatra, people can choose which yatra they would love to undertake.

Haridwar

Though taking a dip in the sacred river will not be possible, but with just one click, a pandit could be assigned to you and he will make you see the ghat online. An exclusive darshan is also provided here and prasad, of course, can be delivered to your doorstep. One can book the slots here.

