Amarpur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Amarpur (अमरपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhagalpur region and Banka district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Banka. Amarpur is part of 27. Banka Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.12%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.17%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,89,281 eligible electors, of which 1,54,811 were male, 1,33,659 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,76,830 eligible electors, of which 1,49,530 were male, 1,27,291 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,33,495 eligible electors, of which 1,26,811 were male, 1,06,684 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Amarpur in 2015 was 559. In 2010, there were 391.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Janardan Manjhi of JDU won in this seat by defeating Mrinal Shekhar of BJP by a margin of 11,773 votes which was 7.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 47.89% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Janardan Manjhi of JDU won in this seat defeating Surendra Prasad Singh of RJD by a margin of 18,007 votes which was 15.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 40.78% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 159. Amarpur Assembly segment of Banka Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Giridhari Yadav won the Banka Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and RJD won the Banka Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 14 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Amarpur are: Ashok Das (NCP), Dipak Kumar Paswan (LJP), Bhudeo Choudhary (RJD), Manish Kumar (JDU), Shiv Shankar (RLSP), Amod Harijan (IND), Prof Bilkshan Ravidas (JAPL), Mritunjay Kumar Ray (VSP), Puja Devi (IND), Ranjeet Sharma (IND), Sadanand Tanti (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 55.24%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 55.6%, while it was 49.68% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 308 polling stations in 159. Amarpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 291. In 2010 there were 268 polling stations.

Extent:

159. Amarpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Banka district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Shambhuganj and Amarpur. It shares an inter-state border with Banka.

Amarpur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Amarpur is 351.61 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Amarpur is: 25°01'36.8"N 86°55'58.1"E.

