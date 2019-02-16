English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amartya Sen Says Schemes Like Modicare Only to Take Credit, Hopes Polls Bring ‘Good Result’
Comparing the primary healthcare services between India and China, Sen said the neighbouring country can learn democracy from us but "we have to know how their economy progressed so rapidly".
File photo of Noble Laureate Amartya Sen
Loading...
Santiniketan: Nobel laureate and economist Amartya Sen has said primary education and healthcare have not received the desired attention in India, but sounded optimistic that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will bring some "good results".
He claimed that schemes such as Ayushman Bharat or ‘Modicare’ and Rashtriya Swastha Bima Yojana do not aim at improving primary healthcare in the country.
"Just giving money will not help primary healthcare and the schemes are guided by narrow thinking... only to take credits," Sen said at a programme here on Friday.
He also alleged that the amount of money spent for improvement of health and education is not enough in this country.
"Primary healthcare is being neglected here," the Nobel laureate said, adding those who can afford it, go to private facilities as the condition of government primary healthcare is not up to the mark.
He, however, expressed hope that the forthcoming general election would yield some "good results".
"Everyone is excited about the forthcoming (Lok Sabha) election and we hope that the result will be good, the country will progress. I am not a pessimist. I believe in democracy," Sen said.
Comparing the primary healthcare services between India and China, he said the neighbouring country can learn democracy from us but "we have to know how their economy progressed so rapidly".
"Improved primary healthcare and education have caused economic progress in China. They can produce a lot of things. Because the people there have basic education and they can maintain quality control," Sen said while addressing a programme organised by Pratichi (India) Trust here on Friday.
Using the honorarium of the Nobel prize, Sen set up the Pratichi (India) Trust in 1999. It works for inclusive and effective development, particularly in combating illiteracy and uneven access to education in India, child nutrition, and lack of basic affordable healthcare.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
He claimed that schemes such as Ayushman Bharat or ‘Modicare’ and Rashtriya Swastha Bima Yojana do not aim at improving primary healthcare in the country.
"Just giving money will not help primary healthcare and the schemes are guided by narrow thinking... only to take credits," Sen said at a programme here on Friday.
He also alleged that the amount of money spent for improvement of health and education is not enough in this country.
"Primary healthcare is being neglected here," the Nobel laureate said, adding those who can afford it, go to private facilities as the condition of government primary healthcare is not up to the mark.
He, however, expressed hope that the forthcoming general election would yield some "good results".
"Everyone is excited about the forthcoming (Lok Sabha) election and we hope that the result will be good, the country will progress. I am not a pessimist. I believe in democracy," Sen said.
Comparing the primary healthcare services between India and China, he said the neighbouring country can learn democracy from us but "we have to know how their economy progressed so rapidly".
"Improved primary healthcare and education have caused economic progress in China. They can produce a lot of things. Because the people there have basic education and they can maintain quality control," Sen said while addressing a programme organised by Pratichi (India) Trust here on Friday.
Using the honorarium of the Nobel prize, Sen set up the Pratichi (India) Trust in 1999. It works for inclusive and effective development, particularly in combating illiteracy and uneven access to education in India, child nutrition, and lack of basic affordable healthcare.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Thursday 14 February , 2019 2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katy Perry Gets Engaged to Orlando Bloom on Valentine's Day
- Will Smith Is Blown Away By Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy, Posts a Video in Praise of the Actor
- Zarina Wahab to Play Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mother in His Biopic, Barkha Bisht to Play His Wife
- This Kashmiri Group's Game of Thrones Tribute Made it Into the Official Fan Anthem
- US Woman Marries Zombie Child Doll in Intimate Ceremony, Says They Want to Have Kids Now
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results