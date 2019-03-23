LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'Amassed Debt When I Married You': On Smriti Irani's Birthday, Husband Revisits His Unique Account Book

News18.com

Updated:March 23, 2019, 7:56 PM IST
Union minister Smriti Irani with her husband Zubin Irani. (Image: Instagram)
As Union minister Smriti Irani turned 43 on Saturday, wishes poured in from several fans and political leaders. But it was her husband's greeting that caught netizen's attention. Zubin Irani, who is a businessman, summed up his 'unconditional love' for his wife in the language of his profession.

“I amassed a massive debt on the day I got married to you – the debt of unconditional love and undying commitment. I promise to keep repaying this debt until my very last breath. I love you chichoo ❤️ happy birthday," Zubin wrote.

Referring to his love as the greatest gift, Smirti replied, “To be loved so is the greatest gift ❤️thank you chich😘😘”.

Zubin often shares pictures of them, at times with lyrics of romantic songs or by writing down his own words of love, he has never missed out any chance to reveal his love.

In yet another post on Women’s day, Zubin referring to his wife by her nickname posted, “She was unstoppable not because she did not have failures or doubts. But she continued on despite them. Happy Women’s Day Chich - from your biggest fan.”

Social media was flooded with messages to wish the former model and TV actress who began her political career in 2003.

Wishing the youngest member in his cabinet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Greetings to @smritiirani Ji on her birthday. She has made valuable contributions towards strengthening the BJP and in the working of key sectors of the Government. I pray for her long life and good health. I also convey my best wishes to her for the upcoming election in Amethi.”




Thanking Modi, Irani replied, “Amethi was ready once again for Modi-led government”




Union minister Nirmala Sitharamam also tweeted, “Have a great birthday @smritiirani ji. Hope you have a birthday gift this year with a victory in Amethi. My prayers for your health and happiness.” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley wished her a long, healthy and successful life.


| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
