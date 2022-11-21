Amateur Attempt Or Part of Larger Plot? Mangaluru Blast Investigators Try to Sniff Out What's Cooking

Was the Mangaluru IED-laden cooker explosion a dry run or was it a plan to execute a series of low-intensity blasts across the state to create widespread panic? This is one of the main lines of investigation that the agencies probing the Saturday blast are exploring.

Close on the heels of the Coimbatore gas cylinder blasts, Karnataka investigators probing the case say that the Mangaluru pressure cooker explosion could have been part of a bigger plan for serial blasts. Shariq could have been executing a low-intensity bomb blast to keep people in the region under the shroud of fear.

PFI shadow

Officials supervising the investigations of the Coimbatore and Mangaluru blasts also said that small groups are trying to target the public, especially in low-profile areas to declare their existence after a massive crackdown by agencies on outfits such as the Popular Front of India (PFI).

In multiple cases, various agencies including the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have found that since various modules and cadres have been arrested and the PFI has been banned, its top leadership arrested, and its links with ISIS unearthed, untrained cadres with no directions, a lack of planning, etc, are involved in recce and executing blasts. But that also gives a hint to agencies to remain alert, said officials.

These failed blasts have also raised concerns for intelligence and law enforcement agencies as they indicate there is now a constant attempt to carry out such attacks.

A Karnataka police investigator told News18 that they are also probing whether the Mangaluru case was a practice session to see how many bombs could be transported before placing them in various locations. “The main accused, Mohammed Shariq, could have been experimenting with the use of public transport like an autorickshaw to see how it could be transported undetected. We are also working on the angle to see if Shariq’s plan was already in motion and he was on his way to plant the IED,” said the official who sought anonymity.

Officials also didn’t rule out the possibility that a few cadres of the PFI with basic support could be trying to execute some of these attacks.

“In this case too, like the Coimbatore blast, it is suspected that items were purchased online, and few items purchased locally including explosives, unlike other big planned blasts where outfits arrange high-quality explosives sent by the leadership," an official said. “In cases of big blasts, explosives that are used are ammonium nitrate or RDX provided by an umbrella organisation or by some Pakistan-based terror outfits. Small items like pressure cookers are purchased from local markets and they get some training to prepare bombs and for execution. Here, that is not the case."

The union home ministry while banning the PFI had said that “there had been a number of instances of international linkages of PFI with Global Terrorist Groups and some activists of the PFI have joined Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and participated in terror activities in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. Some of these PFI cadres linked to ISIS have been killed in these conflict theaters and some have been arrested by State Police and Central Agencies and also the PFI has linkages with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), a proscribed terrorist organization.” Also, various PFI cadres were found working for ISIS who left for Syria to join the terror outfit.

‘Lashkar influence’

It has now been established that Shariq’s main handler was Abdul Mateen Taha who features on the NIA’s top watchlist of wanted terrorists. Taha also hails from Teerthahalli like Shariq. Taha and two other associates, Khwaja and Mohammed Pasha from Tamil Nadu, were booked under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Suddaguntepalya in Bengaluru in 2020.

Documents and electronic evidence found at Shariq’s residence show that he was “influenced and inspired" by the global terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the police are also in the process of finding out whether Shariq’s links go beyond Karnataka and other south-based terror organisations.

“They must have been planning something bigger and the explosive cooker device that was found shows that they have the capability of doing it on a larger scale. They failed this attempt and we will ensure that we foil every other attempt,” said a senior state intelligence officer.

Former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Shashi Kant says that such incidents show something is cooking.

“These incidents show that some group or individuals want to do something symbolic. These incidents must have given an alert to all agencies that something is cooking constantly and requires strict monitoring and specific intelligence," he told News18.

The police are seeking answers to whether Shariq was on his way to plant the country-made IED when it accidentally exploded before it could cause any damage to innocent lives. However, Shariq is still not in a position to speak to his interrogators after suffering 45 per cent injuries. The explosive device he was carrying blew up in the autorickshaw while he was transporting it. The motive and plans of executing the attack will only be revealed after the accused is in a position to speak to the interrogators, a senior official said.

Possible wider links

Preliminary investigations indicate that Shariq was allegedly responsible for making the cooker IED and had been practising making bombs at his Mysuru residence using locally available explosive products. The investigators are also looking into the links that Shariq had with other terror groups and radical Islamic handlers.

When the police raided Shariq’s residence in Mysuru, they found large amounts of sulphur which is easily available in the local markets and used as an anti-fungicide. The phosphorus that is used to create the explosive device was also collected from matchsticks along with wiring and circuit boards that were bought using online shopping sites.

‘Cottage industry’

Retired DGP of Karnataka ST Ramesh explained that the IED that was used by the accused though made indigenously and crudely is as lethal as factory-made explosives. They have just as much potential to cause large-scale damage, he said.

“The use of such handmade IEDs is very dangerous. It is also scary to think that it is becoming a cottage industry for those who want to indulge in terrorist activities using bombs. Some may not have access to proper factory-type bomb-making materials used by big terror organisations or monetary resources. They resort to country-made IEDs like this which have the same potential to cause damage to lives,” explained the former Karnataka top cop.

But DV Guruprasad, another former DGP of Karnataka, has a different view based on the facts that have presented themselves in the Mangaluru auto blast case.

“This may not just be a practice session, it could be a larger plot to place a series of bombs across Mangaluru city. The bomb exploded prematurely and the sinister plan stood exposed. Fortunately, just like in Coimbatore, the lives of several innocent people were saved due to the premature explosion," Guruprasad told News18.

Read all the Latest India News here