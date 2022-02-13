Amazing Medium to Connect People, Says PM Modi on World Radio Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted radio listeners on World Radio Day and said radio remains an integral part of people’s lives and is an amazing medium to connect people. Adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as an international day, February 13 is observed as World Radio Day.

“World Radio Day greetings to all radio listeners and those who enrich this outstanding medium with their talent as well as creativity," Modi said on Twitter. He said radio remains an integral part of people’s lives be it at home, during journeys and otherwise “It is an amazing medium to connect people," the prime minister said.

“Due to MannKiBaat, I repeatedly see how the radio can be a great medium to share positivity as well as recognise those who are at the forefront of bringing a qualitative change in the lives of others. I would also like to thank all those who contribute to this programme," Modi said.

