Amazon India Directors Booked in MP Online Delivery Of Marijuana Case

In connection with the shocking online delivery of a marijuana case involving Bhind town of Madhya Pradesh, police on Saturday revealed that executive directors also have been booked by the police.

On November 13, a case under the NDPS Act was registered in the Gohad police station under sections –228/21 and 8/20. The police had confiscated 21.7 kg of cannabis from Pintu Tomar and Suraj Paviaya, both natives of Bhind. One Mukul Jaiswal, a native of Gwalior, was also nabbed and one of the buyers Chitra Valmili was also apprehended by the police.

It emerged in police probe that Suraj and Mukul Jaiswal had created a firm Babu Tex and got registered with Amazon as a vendor and ensued online supplies of cannabis to their selected customers from Visakhapatnam.

Taking into cognizance the difference in documental evidence provided by the e-commerce site Amazon and facts that emerged in the police probe, executive directors of ASSL Amazon have been included as accused under section 38 of the NDPS Act 1985, said the police in a communique on Saturday.

The Superintendent of Police in Bhind, Manoj Singh, speaking to the media affirmed that Amazon executive directors have been made accused in the marijuana smuggling case.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had earlier warned strict action against the e-commerce portal in case the company fails to cooperate in the probe.

Lawyers representing Amazon had met the police officers and had assured all possible support in the probe. The probe had revealed that the men involved in the gang had transacted drugs worth Rs 1.1 crore online till the time the nexus was busted.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has also written to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to investigate Amazon’s role in the illegal online sale of marijuana in the country.

The product was reportedly sourced from Visakhapatnam and sold through an unregistered company with a fraudulent GST number, said police, adding now acting will be taken against the Amazon officers.

