Amazon Draws Netizens' Ire After Omitting Karnataka From Flood Collection Fund; Lists State Later

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru headquartered online retail giant Amazon.in left many netizens angry for omitting Karnataka, from its flood collection fund.

Amazon.in started collecting contributions from customers towards flood relief as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Several Kannadigas were, however, left in a state of shock because the online giant had only sought help for the neighbouring states of Maharashtra and Kerala and did not mention Karnataka where 48 people have died in flood-related incidents.

Amazon’s “ignorance” or “insensitivity” shocked Kannadigas who questioned the retail giant over social media platforms.

ಅಮೆಜಾನ್ ಗೆ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ ನೆರೆ ಗೊತ್ತಾಗಲ್ವಾ?ಅಥವಾ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದವರು ಸ್ವಾಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು, ಅವರವರ ಸಂಕಷ್ಟ ಅವರೇ ಪರಿಹರಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಾರೆ, ಅದಲ್ಲದೆ ಈಗ ಕೋಜಾ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಇಲ್ಲ, ಯಡಿಯೂರಪ್ಪನವರು ಏನೋ ಮಾಡ್ಕೋತಾರೆ ಅಂತಲಾ?@amazonIN , Why doesn't floods in Karnataka doesn't get a relief portal from you?#KarnatakaFloods pic.twitter.com/NA7x1sCFSU — Viraj Kalkur ವಿರಾಜ್ ಕಲ್ಕೂರ್ 🖖👩‍💻 (@virajkalkur) August 13, 2019

Following the angry reactions from netizens, Amazon.in was compelled to add Karnataka to the list, although it gave no explanation or expressed regret for omitting the state earlier.

According to latest reports released by Karnataka government, the state’s reservoirs have has gotten 750 thousand million cubic feet of water in just ten days, 2738 villages were hit by the floods, 6,73,559 people have been rescued, 1224 relief centres have been opened and 40,523 houses have been damaged.

The chief minister B S Yediyurappa has described the current floods the worst in the history of Karnataka and requested all major Corporate houses to donate generously to rebuild the villages and towns badly hit by the floods and rains. According to him the estimated loss due to flood and rain is about Rs.40,000 crore and it may even go up once the proper loss assessment is done.

