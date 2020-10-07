Amazon Pay Collaborates With IRCTC; Users Can Now Book Train Tickets on E-commerce Site

Taking a step towards privatisation of the Indian Railways, e-commerce company Amazon India has announced its partnership with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Wednesday. This partnership will allow Amazon to have ticket booking facility on their site.

According to Amazon India, with this new offer, customers will be able to check seat and quota availability across all train classes on their app. They can add money into their Amazon Pay Balance wallet to make payment for the tickets even smoother and in a single click.

The collaboration will provide Amazon customers facilities like live checking of PNR status for tickets booked on Amazon. It will also allow users to download and cancel tickets booked on Amazon. If a customer pays using Amazon Pay Balance, they get an added advantage of instant refund in case of cancellations or booking failures.

According to Amazon India, customers will also get a 10 percent cashback of up to INR 100 on their first train ticket booking and Prime members can avail 12% cashback up to INR 120/- for these bookings. However, this offer is valid for a limited period of time. During the introductory period, Amazon.in has also waived off service and payment gateway transaction charges.

After this collaboration, Amazon Pay has added a new travel category which offers its customers a one-stop-shop for booking flights, bus and train tickets.

The latest addition available of the app which can be downloaded by both Android and iOS app users. To book the ticket ,users will have to go to trains or travel categories on the Amazon Pay app and from there they can select their destination, travel dates, and list of available trains. To cancel a ticket, users can go to ‘Your Orders’ section or avail the 24x7 help through Amazon helpline over phone and chat.

Vikas Bansal, Director at Amazon Pay, said that the company is excited to work in partnership with IRCTC and make travel booking more convenient for customers in the country. Amazon Pay had launched flights and bus ticket booking last year and the recent development has only enhanced their app.