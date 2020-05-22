Amazon to Create Close to 50,000 Seasonal Jobs in India to Meet Demand of Online Services in Wake of Covid-19

Amazon India on Friday announced that it has opened close to 50,000 seasonal roles to meet the surge in demand from people relying on its service, particularly those most vulnerable to being out in public.

This will be a variety of roles in their fulfilment centres and delivery network including part-time flexible work opportunities as independent contractors with Amazon Flex, it said in a statement.

They will join other thousands of associates and assist them to pick, pack, ship and deliver customers orders more efficiently, it said.

One thing we've learned from the COVID-19 pandemic is how important a role Amazon and ecommerce can play for our customers as much as for small businesses & the economy, said Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon.