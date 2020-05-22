INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Amazon to Create Close to 50,000 Seasonal Jobs in India to Meet Demand of Online Services in Wake of Covid-19

Image for Representation (Image: Reuters)

Image for Representation (Image: Reuters)

This will be a variety of roles in their fulfilment centres and delivery network including part-time flexible work opportunities as independent contractors with Amazon Flex, it said in a statement.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 3:11 PM IST
Share this:

Amazon India on Friday announced that it has opened close to 50,000 seasonal roles to meet the surge in demand from people relying on its service, particularly those most vulnerable to being out in public.

This will be a variety of roles in their fulfilment centres and delivery network including part-time flexible work opportunities as independent contractors with Amazon Flex, it said in a statement.

They will join other thousands of associates and assist them to pick, pack, ship and deliver customers orders more efficiently, it said.

One thing we've learned from the COVID-19 pandemic is how important a role Amazon and ecommerce can play for our customers as much as for small businesses & the economy, said Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading