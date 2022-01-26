CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Amazon Under MP Police Scanner: FIR Against Sellers Over Tricolour Printed Shoes, Other Merch

Notices have been sent to Amazon so that the objectionable products could be removed. (Reuters)

Notices have been sent to Amazon so that the objectionable products could be removed. (Reuters)

The matter was brought to the notice of Home Minister Nariottam Mishra earlier and he has directed the police to take action in the matter.

Vivek Trivedi

An FIR has been lodged against e-commerce giant Amazon for selling shoes that have tricolours printed on them, in Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh. The Crime Branch police station has lodged an FIR in connection to the online sale of shoes, mugs and t-shirts which have tricolour printed on them, Bhopal commissioner of police Makrand Deuskar said. The case has been lodged under section 2 of the Prevention of Insult to National Emblem Act, he said, adding section 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code too has been added to the case.

Notices have been sent to Amazon so that the objectionable products could be removed. Some sellers who are using Amazon as a host site to sell their products have been included in the action, said Deuskar.

Bhopal resident Shubham Naidu has lodged a complaint with the Crime Branch police station.

The matter was brought to the notice of Home Minister Nariottam Mishra earlier and he has directed the police to take action in the matter. “It’s an insult to the nation and won’t be tolerated,” Mishra had said.

The government has taken strong objection against the company in other contentious cases including the online sale of ganja and online delivery of knives and poison.

Vivek Trivedi

Vivek Trivedi has been writing stories on politics, environment, human interests and issues that concern public in general from India’s heartland Madh...Read More

first published:January 26, 2022, 19:14 IST