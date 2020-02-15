Take the pledge to vote

Ambala City Bus Stand Renamed after Late Sushma Swaraj Who Was Born in The Haryana City

Swaraj, who brought a rare empathy and a human approach to India's foreign diplomacy, passed away last year at the age of 67.

PTI

Updated:February 15, 2020, 9:00 PM IST
File photo of Sushma Swaraj
File photo of Sushma Swaraj

Ambala: The Ambala city bus stand on Saturday was renamed after late external affairs minister and BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj. She was born in Ambala Cantt and was elected MLA twice from here.

Swaraj, who brought a rare empathy and a human approach to India's foreign diplomacy, passed away last year at the age of 67.

Local BJP MLA Aseem Goyal had requested Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar that the newly-constructed bus stand be named after her.

Addressing a gathering here, Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said Rs 18 crore had been spent on the construction of the bus stand where all basic facilities would be provided to passengers. He said the Haryana Roadways currently operates 3,200 buses in the state. In the next six months, 1,500 more buses would be added, he said.

