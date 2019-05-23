Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ambala Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ambala (अंबाला) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

May 23, 2019, 11:16 AM IST
1. Ambala is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Haryana in North India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.51% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Ambala is 80.42%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rattan Lal Kataria of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,40,074 votes which was 27.90% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.22% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Selja of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 14,570 votes which was 1.68% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 37.17% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.

Ambala Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
160423
54.38%
Rattan Lal Kataria
INC
101562
34.42%
Selja
BSP
17953
6.09%
Naresh Kumar
INLD
4134
1.40%
Ram Pal
AAAP
2167
0.73%
Prithvi Raj
CPI
1901
0.64%
Arun Kumar
Nota
1814
0.61%
Nota
IND
989
0.34%
Ranjeet Singh
IND
743
0.25%
Beta Mam Chand Rattuwala
IND
584
0.20%
Jatinder Singh
RPI(A)
526
0.18%
Anil Kumar
BMP
463
0.16%
Suraj Kumar
IND
440
0.15%
Rattan Lal
IND
310
0.11%
Suraj Bhan
PSP(L)
256
0.09%
Suraj Bhan Narwal
BSCP
226
0.08%
Rajender Kumar Bhatli
PPI(D)
210
0.07%
Varun Kumar Jaglan
AKAP
191
0.06%
Sandeep Singh
RLKP
136
0.05%
Puran Chand

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 72.09% and in 2009, the constituency registered 68.54% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ambala was: Rattan Lal Kataria (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,09,641 men, 7,82,783 women and 0 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ambala Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Ambala is: 30.3844 76.7704

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अंबाला, हरियाणा (Hindi); আম্বালা, হরিয়ানা (Bengali); अंबाला, हरयाणा (Marathi); અંબાલા, હરિયાણા (Gujarati); அம்பாலா, ஹரியானா (Tamil); అంబాలా, హరియాణా (Telugu); ಅಂಬಲಾ, ಹರ್ಯಾಣ (Kannada); അംബാല, ഹരിയാന (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

