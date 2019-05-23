English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ambala Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ambala (अंबाला) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Ambala is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Haryana in North India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.51% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Ambala is 80.42%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rattan Lal Kataria of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,40,074 votes which was 27.90% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.22% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Selja of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 14,570 votes which was 1.68% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 37.17% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 72.09% and in 2009, the constituency registered 68.54% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ambala was: Rattan Lal Kataria (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,09,641 men, 7,82,783 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ambala Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Ambala is: 30.3844 76.7704
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अंबाला, हरियाणा (Hindi); আম্বালা, হরিয়ানা (Bengali); अंबाला, हरयाणा (Marathi); અંબાલા, હરિયાણા (Gujarati); அம்பாலா, ஹரியானா (Tamil); అంబాలా, హరియాణా (Telugu); ಅಂಬಲಾ, ಹರ್ಯಾಣ (Kannada); അംബാല, ഹരിയാന (Malayalam).
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
160423
54.38%
Rattan Lal Kataria
INC
101562
34.42%
Selja
BSP
17953
6.09%
Naresh Kumar
INLD
4134
1.40%
Ram Pal
AAAP
2167
0.73%
Prithvi Raj
CPI
1901
0.64%
Arun Kumar
Nota
1814
0.61%
Nota
IND
989
0.34%
Ranjeet Singh
IND
743
0.25%
Beta Mam Chand Rattuwala
IND
584
0.20%
Jatinder Singh
RPI(A)
526
0.18%
Anil Kumar
BMP
463
0.16%
Suraj Kumar
IND
440
0.15%
Rattan Lal
IND
310
0.11%
Suraj Bhan
PSP(L)
256
0.09%
Suraj Bhan Narwal
BSCP
226
0.08%
Rajender Kumar Bhatli
PPI(D)
210
0.07%
Varun Kumar Jaglan
AKAP
191
0.06%
Sandeep Singh
RLKP
136
0.05%
Puran Chand
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results