Ambala Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

Ambala Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 160423 54.38% Rattan Lal Kataria Leading INC 101562 34.42% Selja BSP 17953 6.09% Naresh Kumar INLD 4134 1.40% Ram Pal AAAP 2167 0.73% Prithvi Raj CPI 1901 0.64% Arun Kumar Nota 1814 0.61% Nota IND 989 0.34% Ranjeet Singh IND 743 0.25% Beta Mam Chand Rattuwala IND 584 0.20% Jatinder Singh RPI(A) 526 0.18% Anil Kumar BMP 463 0.16% Suraj Kumar IND 440 0.15% Rattan Lal IND 310 0.11% Suraj Bhan PSP(L) 256 0.09% Suraj Bhan Narwal BSCP 226 0.08% Rajender Kumar Bhatli PPI(D) 210 0.07% Varun Kumar Jaglan AKAP 191 0.06% Sandeep Singh RLKP 136 0.05% Puran Chand

1. Ambala is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Haryana in North India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.51% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Ambala is 80.42%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rattan Lal Kataria of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,40,074 votes which was 27.90% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.22% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Selja of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 14,570 votes which was 1.68% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 37.17% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 72.09% and in 2009, the constituency registered 68.54% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ambala was: Rattan Lal Kataria (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,09,641 men, 7,82,783 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Ambala is: 30.3844 76.7704Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अंबाला, हरियाणा (Hindi); আম্বালা, হরিয়ানা (Bengali); अंबाला, हरयाणा (Marathi); અંબાલા, હરિયાણા (Gujarati); அம்பாலா, ஹரியானா (Tamil); అంబాలా, హరియాణా (Telugu); ಅಂಬಲಾ, ಹರ್ಯಾಣ (Kannada); അംബാല, ഹരിയാന (Malayalam).